Transport Co relocates taxi service point at Mo Chit 2 terminal

Transport Co managing director Atthawit Rakjamroon said on Monday that the relocation applies to taxi services operating between 3am and 5.30am, which now pick up passengers at bays 96–98 on Platform 2 of Mo Chit 2.
The first day of operations today went smoothly, with taxis cooperating by parking at the designated bays in adequate numbers to meet passenger demand, he said.
As the number of passengers peaks around 5am, the service hours will be extended to 6am from Monday. Taxis using bays 96–98 on Platform 2 are exempt from parking fees.
Passengers wishing to take Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) buses can still board and alight at the bus stop beside the flagpole in front of the terminal building.
Atthawit reiterated that the taxi service area on Platform 2 is a restricted zone for passengers and staff only. Anyone found entering without authorisation will face legal action.