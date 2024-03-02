Don’t fall prey to unscrupulous cabbies at Chatuchak Bus Terminus, warns Transport Co

The announcement came after many taxi drivers began demanding additional fees from passengers arriving at the bus terminal, also known as Mo Chit 2. The terminal services provinces in the North and Northeast.

As of Friday (March 1), Transport Co closed the bus terminal’s arrival area, forcing all interprovincial buses operated by the company and its partners to drop off passengers at the departure section.

In an announcement on Saturday, Transport Co said it has no policy encouraging taxi drivers to impose a 50-baht surcharge on passengers, as claimed by the cabbies.

“Do not get duped by such a claim. Any passenger experiencing such problems should report it by calling the Department of Land Transport at 1584,” the announcement said, adding that stern action will be taken against any cabbies found imposing such surcharge on passengers.

Instead, the announcement advised passengers to head to the official taxi stand near Exit 4 to ensure they do not fall prey to unscrupulous cabbies.

Transport Co also provides a shuttle bus between the bus terminal and Mo Chit BTS station from 4am to 7am. Passengers can also opt for public buses at the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority terminal located south of the Chatuchak Bus Terminus.