Srettha threatens Transport Co chief with axe if Mor Chit 2 not improved by Songkran

He said he had informed the Transport Ministry of this three months ago at a House meeting, but little had been done.

The issues he highlighted were the unnecessary crowding, lack of a link to the electric train network and high fares charged by unregistered cabbies and motorbike taxis, among others.

Suphanat also pointed out that all five escalators of the station had broken down and passengers had to carry heavy luggage down the stairs to board buses in the underground stations.

Similarly, he said, passengers arriving from the provinces had to carry their bags up the stairs to haggle with taxis.

The MP also said the area where the buses were waiting for passengers was very polluted, while only four of the 15 fire extinguishers in the terminal were still in working order.

Sorapong Paithoonpong, Transport Co chairman and the Transport Ministry’s deputy permanent secretary, had responded to the criticism by saying he would hold a press conference the following day. However, the plan has been postponed indefinitely.

The company had also previously said it did not have the funds to improve the facilities at the bus terminal.