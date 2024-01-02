Srettha threatens Transport Co chief with axe if Mor Chit 2 not improved by Songkran
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has issued a warning to Transport Company’s chief – improve the condition of the Mor Chit 2 interprovincial bus terminal or face the axe.
Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said on Tuesday that the premier has also instructed the Transport Ministry to oversee the improvements to the bus terminal before the Songkran holidays. Mor Chit 2 is the largest bus terminal in the capital and serves provinces in the North and Northeast.
Srettha’s order comes in response to public complaints and criticism last week from a Move Forward MP.
The spokesman said the ministry was told to ensure there are no more public complaints about the bus terminal, adding that the PM expects it to start receiving compliments instead.
The prime minister has also specified that all complaints and compliments will be seen as a key performance indicator of Transport Co’s director, who is in charge of the terminal, the spokesman added.
On December 28, Move Forward MP Suphanat Minchaiynunt dropped a bombshell by posting comments slamming Transport Co about the state of the bus terminal on X (formerly Twitter).
In the posts, Suphanat pointed out that Mor Chit 2 was used by many people during long holidays, yet the government failed to provide proper services or ensure the safety of travellers.
He said he had informed the Transport Ministry of this three months ago at a House meeting, but little had been done.
The issues he highlighted were the unnecessary crowding, lack of a link to the electric train network and high fares charged by unregistered cabbies and motorbike taxis, among others.
Suphanat also pointed out that all five escalators of the station had broken down and passengers had to carry heavy luggage down the stairs to board buses in the underground stations.
Similarly, he said, passengers arriving from the provinces had to carry their bags up the stairs to haggle with taxis.
The MP also said the area where the buses were waiting for passengers was very polluted, while only four of the 15 fire extinguishers in the terminal were still in working order.
Sorapong Paithoonpong, Transport Co chairman and the Transport Ministry’s deputy permanent secretary, had responded to the criticism by saying he would hold a press conference the following day. However, the plan has been postponed indefinitely.
The company had also previously said it did not have the funds to improve the facilities at the bus terminal.