Transport Co expects 120,000 passengers as New Year exodus begins

The interprovincial bus operator, Transport Co, expects up to 120,000 people to use its services on Friday, the last working day of the week before the long New Year holidays begin.

The company’s acting president Atthawit Rakjamroon said thousands of Bangkokians are expected to start leaving the capital for their hometowns or other tourist destinations.

The state-run bus company has prepared for some 6,000 trips on regular routes and 1,000 for irregular routes to ensure no passengers are left behind.