Transport Co expects 120,000 passengers as New Year exodus begins

The interprovincial bus operator, Transport Co, expects up to 120,000 people to use its services on Friday, the last working day of the week before the long New Year holidays begin.
The company’s acting president Atthawit Rakjamroon said thousands of Bangkokians are expected to start leaving the capital for their hometowns or other tourist destinations.
The state-run bus company has prepared for some 6,000 trips on regular routes and 1,000 for irregular routes to ensure no passengers are left behind.
On Thursday, the company recorded 118,947 passengers heading to the provinces, saying nobody was left stranded in the bus terminals.
To further facilitate passengers who have booked trips to the North and Northeast after 6pm on Friday and Saturday, they can board buses at Gate 2 of the Krung Thep Apiwat Central Terminal Station as an alternative to Mo Chit 2 bus terminal, Atthawit said.
The last bus will leave Krung Thep Apiwat at 9.30pm and Mo Chit 2 at 11pm.
He said passengers are encouraged to arrive at the terminal well before departure time and should also spare some time for traffic jams.
Atthawit said the company will abide by the rules and regulations of the Transport Ministry and the Royal Thai Police to ensure passenger safety, including mandating vehicle checks, putting all onboard personnel through alcohol tests and limiting the speed to under 90 km/hour.