Public outrage as South Korean taxi driver suggests Thai tourist \'pay with body\'

The woman, who was travelling to Seoul Station to catch a train to Busan, was further alarmed when the driver proposed to drive her there himself. He added: “If you do not have money for the fare, you can pay with your body.”

At one point, the driver even stopped the car to talk to her, which the woman found particularly frightening. Upon reaching the station, he gave her his number and asked when she would be returning.

In her social media post, the woman expressed her distress, recounting the unpleasant experience of taking a taxi in South Korea and urging others to be cautious. She also mentioned that she had called the taxi using an app and had reported the driver through the same platform.

Her video quickly gained traction, receiving 660,000 likes and over 400 comments. Online observers from both Thailand and South Korea voiced their support for the woman, with many expressing their anger at the driver’s actions.