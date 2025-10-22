Over 800 global tech leaders urge halt to development of superintelligent AI

More than 800 leading figures in technology, artificial intelligence, and public life have signed a joint “Statement on Superintelligence” released on Wednesday (October 22), calling for a pause in the development of AI systems that surpass human intelligence.

The signatories warn that the rapid progress toward superintelligence — artificial intelligence with reasoning and problem-solving abilities exceeding those of humans — poses serious risks to society, including mass unemployment, loss of freedom and dignity, erosion of human control, and potential national security threats. Some even caution that unchecked development could lead to the extinction of humanity.

The statement urges a moratorium on developing such advanced AI technologies until there is broad public consent and a scientific consensus confirming that superintelligent systems can be developed safely and kept under reliable human control.

In recent years, the concept of “superintelligence” has gained prominence as major tech companies — including xAI, OpenAI, and Meta — compete to build ever more advanced large language models. Meta has even launched a dedicated division called Meta Superintelligence Labs, recruiting top AI researchers to accelerate development.