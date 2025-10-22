Over 800 global tech leaders urge halt to development of superintelligent AI

More than 800 leading figures in technology, artificial intelligence, and public life have signed a joint “Statement on Superintelligence” released on Wednesday (October 22), calling for a pause in the development of AI systems that surpass human intelligence.
The signatories warn that the rapid progress toward superintelligence — artificial intelligence with reasoning and problem-solving abilities exceeding those of humans — poses serious risks to society, including mass unemployment, loss of freedom and dignity, erosion of human control, and potential national security threats. Some even caution that unchecked development could lead to the extinction of humanity.
The statement urges a moratorium on developing such advanced AI technologies until there is broad public consent and a scientific consensus confirming that superintelligent systems can be developed safely and kept under reliable human control.
In recent years, the concept of “superintelligence” has gained prominence as major tech companies — including xAI, OpenAI, and Meta — compete to build ever more advanced large language models. Meta has even launched a dedicated division called Meta Superintelligence Labs, recruiting top AI researchers to accelerate development.
Prominent signatories include Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple; Susan Rice, former US national security adviser; and renowned AI pioneers Yoshua Bengio and Geoffrey Hinton, often referred to as the “fathers of modern AI”. Also signing were Professor Stuart Russell of the University of California, Berkeley, an expert on AI safety.
The statement also gained support from across academia, religion, media, and politics. Notable names include Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group; Admiral Mike Mullen, former chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Meghan Markle, member of the British royal family.
Political figures aligned with US president Donald Trump, such as Steve Bannon and Glenn Beck, also signed the statement — marking one of the rare moments of global unity across the tech, scientific, and political worlds in addressing the existential risks posed by artificial intelligence.
Source: CNBC and Statement on Superintelligence