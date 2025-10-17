BU in collaboration with Alibaba Cloud launches Thailand’s first Alibaba Cloud AI Lab

Bangkok University (BU), long recognised as Thailand’s “Creative University,” is advancing its mission in 2025 by expanding real-world applications of technology to prepare students with future-ready skills—far beyond gaming and everyday digital tools.

The university has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alibaba Cloud, Asia’s leading cloud computing provider, under the Alibaba Cloud Academic Empowerment Programme (AAEP). This partnership marks the launch of the Alibaba Cloud AI Lab, located in the library building at BU’s main campus.

BU is the first private university in Thailand to collaborate with Alibaba Cloud, reinforcing its role as a leader in information technology and digital innovation. This follows the 2023 agreement between Alibaba Cloud and Chulalongkorn University, Thailand’s first public university to partner with the platform. The collaboration reflects Alibaba’s confidence in BU’s capability to deliver globally relevant education and drive digital advancement.