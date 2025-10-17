BU in collaboration with Alibaba Cloud launches Thailand’s first Alibaba Cloud AI Lab

Bangkok University (BU), long recognised as Thailand’s “Creative University,” is advancing its mission in 2025 by expanding real-world applications of technology to prepare students with future-ready skills—far beyond gaming and everyday digital tools.
The university has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alibaba Cloud, Asia’s leading cloud computing provider, under the Alibaba Cloud Academic Empowerment Programme (AAEP). This partnership marks the launch of the Alibaba Cloud AI Lab, located in the library building at BU’s main campus.
BU is the first private university in Thailand to collaborate with Alibaba Cloud, reinforcing its role as a leader in information technology and digital innovation. This follows the 2023 agreement between Alibaba Cloud and Chulalongkorn University, Thailand’s first public university to partner with the platform. The collaboration reflects Alibaba’s confidence in BU’s capability to deliver globally relevant education and drive digital advancement.
The Alibaba Cloud AI Lab serves as an entry point into Alibaba’s global tech ecosystem, offering students free training, official certifications, and access to real-world tools and platforms. The goal is to develop competitive digital skills for a rapidly evolving global job market.
Alibaba Cloud technology brings ultra-low latency, strong cybersecurity, data compliance, and fast disaster recovery, while its ET Brains use advanced analytics to solve complex challenges—supporting both academic and research initiatives.
Training is already underway. BU’s international BBA prorgamme professors and students have begun participating in workshops and hands-on sessions co-taught by BU academics and Alibaba experts in subjects like Marketing Technology and Big Data Analytics.
As AI is projected to create nearly 70 million new jobs by 2027, BU and Alibaba Cloud aim to close the global access gap to AI and cloud tools. The collaboration supports students from all faculties, offering tailored programmes in Cloud Computing, AI, Data Science, and Cybersecurity.
Opportunities include workshops, internships in Thailand, and potential future placements in Alibaba Cloud’s 23 global data centres, located in countries such as Singapore, the UAE, Germany, the US, and China.
Students should have foundational knowledge in relevant areas. The programme uses a team-teaching model, integrating academic theory with practical industry insight, delivered by experts from Alibaba Cloud, Alibaba and Lazada.
As Gen Z enters a technology-driven workforce, Bangkok University is preparing students to adapt—not just with technical skills but also critical thinking, communication, and emotional intelligence. These human-centred capabilities will be essential for navigating hybrid work environments and leading in a constantly evolving digital world.
Through this Alibaba Cloud partnership, BU continues to shape a new generation of globally minded, innovation-driven graduates—ready to lead in Thailand’s digital economy and beyond.