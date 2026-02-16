Bhumjaithai government eyes THB990bn land bridge, transport ministry says tender possible within four years

Attention is turning to the Bhumjaithai-led government’s push to advance the land bridge project, valued at THB 990 billion, with the Transport Ministry expressing confidence that it can move to tender and attract private-sector partners within four years of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s administration. Officials said both Thai and overseas investors have shown interest in joining the project.
Bhumjaithai has set out plans to drive major infrastructure in the South, particularly transport and logistics projects aimed at developing the Southern Economic Corridor (SEC) and linking freight movement between the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea through the land bridge—an initiative that the previous cabinet approved in principle.
The land bridge concept dates back to the government of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, when Suriya Juangroongruangkit served as transport minister and brought the proposal to the cabinet in 2005 to seek approval for feasibility studies.
The project was later revived and promoted again under Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, with Saksayam Chidchob—then transport minister from Bhumjaithai—overseeing an investment estimate of THB 1.19 trillion, covering ports, a motorway and double-track rail.
Subsequently, project details were adjusted amid broader economic impacts following the Covid-19 period, including higher inflation, tighter fiscal policy, and policy uncertainty affecting private investment. Other factors cited included US tariff measures under President Donald Trump, impacts from the Russia–Ukraine war, and global monetary and fiscal policy shifts, including interest-rate moves by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB), which contributed to more cautious investment sentiment.
As a result, the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) revised the development plan for land bridge ports, reducing construction scale in the early phase. For example, Phase 1/1 was adjusted to support a maximum of 4 million TEUs, down from the earlier plan for 6 million TEUs in Phase 1/1. However, the overall development goal remains to build capacity for up to 20 million TEUs.
With the revised scale, OTP assessed the investment requirement at THB 990 billion, down from the earlier estimate of THB 1.19 trillion.
The project continued to be pushed forward under the Pheu Thai-led government during 2023-2025, when Suriya returned as transport minister. It has now carried over into Anutin’s government, with Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, deputy prime minister and transport minister, advancing the land bridge alongside several other infrastructure projects in the South.
The cabinet has instructed the Transport Ministry to gather feedback from foreign investors through roadshows to support the drafting of a request for proposals (RFP) for private participation. At present, OTP is preparing the RFP documents. The State Railway of Thailand (SRT), the Department of Highways, and other related agencies have also completed studies on the land bridge.
Panya Chupanich, deputy permanent secretary for transport, said the ministry is running parallel processes, including development-model studies, preparation of the draft RFP, and international roadshows.
He said the project requires enabling legislation, notably the draft Southern Economic Corridor Act (SEC Act), which is described as central to land bridge development. The previous government was preparing to submit it to the House of Representatives, but parliament was dissolved before it could be tabled.
Related laws must also be considered—particularly mechanisms for a land bridge fund to finance implementation. The proposal is expected to be submitted to the Comptroller General’s Department before seeking cabinet approval.
Panya said that if the new government pushes the SEC Act forward and completes the establishment of the land bridge fund, the ministry is confident the project can be brought to tender and private co-investment within four years. He cited roadshow feedback as indicating strong interest among foreign investors for a high-potential project.
He said previous roadshows have drawn Thai and international participants, including China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd, Gulf Energy Development Plc, DP World Logistics (Thailand) Co Ltd, Transworld GSA (Thailand) Co Ltd, Mitsui & Co (Thailand) Ltd, Sahathai Terminal Plc, European Association for Business and Commerce
He added that shipping-related operators have also shown interest, including Mediterranean Shipping (Thailand) Co Ltd, HMM (Thailand) Co Ltd, Evergreen Shipping Agency (Thailand) Co Ltd, and Eastern Sea Laem Chabang Terminal Co Ltd.
For the investment model, the OTP has studied feasibility and plans to open the project to private participation through a public–private partnership (PPP) in the form of a PPP Net Cost arrangement, under a 50-year concession contract.
The tender will follow the “One Port, Two Sides” principle, meaning construction and operations for the entire project will be carried out simultaneously under a single contract. Investors will be required to have experience in port operations and shipping lines in order to attract cargo to use the ports, and must also have sufficient financial capacity to invest in the project.
The land bridge project’s core objective is for Thailand to capitalise on a strategic route linking the Pacific Ocean with the Indian Ocean, positioning the country as a key transport and logistics hub in Southeast Asia by connecting the two oceans.
It is also intended to boost production and cargo transport potential from countries in the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS), including southern China. The land bridge aligns with Thailand’s national development strategy under the 20-Year National Strategy on competitiveness, which focuses on upgrading national capability through infrastructure development.
In addition, it is consistent with the 13th National Economic and Social Development Plan (2023-2027), specifically Milestone 5, which aims to make Thailand a major regional gateway for trade and investment and a strategic logistics hub.
In addition, the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) is pushing forward the Samui island expressway project. EXAT held its third public hearing (to present the study findings) on feasibility in engineering, economics, finance and environmental impacts on February 11, 2026.
EXAT’s study estimates total investment for the project at THB 74,044 million, with plans to use a PPP model under the Public-Private Partnership Act 2019.
For traffic forecasts, EXAT estimates that in the first year of service—around 2034—traffic will be about 3,049 vehicles per day, rising to 10,339 vehicles per day by the project’s 30th year. EXAT said the expressway would have positive impacts on the public and tourism, as it would improve transport connectivity with 24-hour access and enhance safety for emergency patient transfers.