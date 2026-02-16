Bhumjaithai government eyes THB990bn land bridge, transport ministry says tender possible within four years

The project continued to be pushed forward under the Pheu Thai-led government during 2023-2025, when Suriya returned as transport minister. It has now carried over into Anutin’s government, with Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, deputy prime minister and transport minister, advancing the land bridge alongside several other infrastructure projects in the South.

The cabinet has instructed the Transport Ministry to gather feedback from foreign investors through roadshows to support the drafting of a request for proposals (RFP) for private participation. At present, OTP is preparing the RFP documents. The State Railway of Thailand (SRT), the Department of Highways, and other related agencies have also completed studies on the land bridge.



Waiting for the new cabinet to approve key legislation

Panya Chupanich, deputy permanent secretary for transport, said the ministry is running parallel processes, including development-model studies, preparation of the draft RFP, and international roadshows.

He said the project requires enabling legislation, notably the draft Southern Economic Corridor Act (SEC Act), which is described as central to land bridge development. The previous government was preparing to submit it to the House of Representatives, but parliament was dissolved before it could be tabled.

Related laws must also be considered—particularly mechanisms for a land bridge fund to finance implementation. The proposal is expected to be submitted to the Comptroller General’s Department before seeking cabinet approval.

Panya said that if the new government pushes the SEC Act forward and completes the establishment of the land bridge fund, the ministry is confident the project can be brought to tender and private co-investment within four years. He cited roadshow feedback as indicating strong interest among foreign investors for a high-potential project.

He said previous roadshows have drawn Thai and international participants, including China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd, Gulf Energy Development Plc, DP World Logistics (Thailand) Co Ltd, Transworld GSA (Thailand) Co Ltd, Mitsui & Co (Thailand) Ltd, Sahathai Terminal Plc, European Association for Business and Commerce

He added that shipping-related operators have also shown interest, including Mediterranean Shipping (Thailand) Co Ltd, HMM (Thailand) Co Ltd, Evergreen Shipping Agency (Thailand) Co Ltd, and Eastern Sea Laem Chabang Terminal Co Ltd.



50-year concession to operate the project

For the investment model, the OTP has studied feasibility and plans to open the project to private participation through a public–private partnership (PPP) in the form of a PPP Net Cost arrangement, under a 50-year concession contract.

The tender will follow the “One Port, Two Sides” principle, meaning construction and operations for the entire project will be carried out simultaneously under a single contract. Investors will be required to have experience in port operations and shipping lines in order to attract cargo to use the ports, and must also have sufficient financial capacity to invest in the project.

The land bridge project’s core objective is for Thailand to capitalise on a strategic route linking the Pacific Ocean with the Indian Ocean, positioning the country as a key transport and logistics hub in Southeast Asia by connecting the two oceans.

It is also intended to boost production and cargo transport potential from countries in the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS), including southern China. The land bridge aligns with Thailand’s national development strategy under the 20-Year National Strategy on competitiveness, which focuses on upgrading national capability through infrastructure development.

In addition, it is consistent with the 13th National Economic and Social Development Plan (2023-2027), specifically Milestone 5, which aims to make Thailand a major regional gateway for trade and investment and a strategic logistics hub.



EXAT pushes Samui island expressway

In addition, the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) is pushing forward the Samui island expressway project. EXAT held its third public hearing (to present the study findings) on feasibility in engineering, economics, finance and environmental impacts on February 11, 2026.

EXAT’s study estimates total investment for the project at THB 74,044 million, with plans to use a PPP model under the Public-Private Partnership Act 2019.

For traffic forecasts, EXAT estimates that in the first year of service—around 2034—traffic will be about 3,049 vehicles per day, rising to 10,339 vehicles per day by the project’s 30th year. EXAT said the expressway would have positive impacts on the public and tourism, as it would improve transport connectivity with 24-hour access and enhance safety for emergency patient transfers.