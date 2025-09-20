Anutin 1 Cabinet sets four-month agenda with transport projects in focus

The incoming transport minister under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s Cabinet will play a key role in infrastructure investment, a cornerstone of the government’s economic stimulus drive over the next four months.

Anutin’s first Cabinet will be sworn in before His Majesty the King on September 24 at Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall. A special Cabinet meeting will follow immediately to consider the draft policy statement to be presented to parliament on September 25.

This will mark the official start of the Bhumjaithai-led administration’s four-month term. The Transport Ministry is expected to take centre stage, tasked with spearheading large-scale infrastructure projects that will both stimulate the economy and relieve household costs through improved public transport.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, alongside Deputy Transport Minister Mallika Jiraphanwanich, will oversee this agenda. 

Phiphat has already pledged to push ahead with the land bridge megaproject, linking the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea — an initiative first advanced under former minister Saksayam Chidchob.

Another urgent issue will be the long-running dispute over Khao Kradong land in Buri Ram. Phiphat said this will be the first matter he addresses after the oath-taking ceremony, in consultation with Anutin, who also serves as Interior Minister, to provide clarity for the public.

The government is expected to prioritise projects that have completed feasibility studies and investment plans, awaiting only Cabinet approval. These include:

Double-track railways

  • Chumphon – Surat Thani (168 km; 30.42 billion baht)
  • Surat Thani – Hat Yai Junction – Songkhla (321 km; 66.27 billion baht)
  • Hat Yai Junction – Padang Besar (45 km; 7.77 billion baht)

Land bridge project (total investment: 990 billion baht)

  • Phase 1/1 (2030–31): 617 billion baht
  • Phase 1/2 (2032–34): 174 billion baht
  • Phase 1/3 (2035–53): 205 billion baht
  • Phase 2 (2054–79): under review

Expressway projects

  • Phuket Expressway Phase 1: Kathu – Patong (3.98 km; 16.76 billion baht)
  • Phuket Expressway Phase 2: Muang Mai – Koh Kaew – Kathu (30.62 km; 46.75 billion baht)
  • Samui Expressway, Surat Thani (37.41 km; 55 billion baht)
  • Chalong Rat Expressway – Outer Ring Road (Eastern section) (6.67 km; 13.67 billion baht)
  • Ngam Wong Wan – Rama IX Elevated Expressway (20.09 km; 34.8 billion baht)
  • Srinakarin – Suvarnabhumi Expressway (15.8 km; 20.54 billion baht)
