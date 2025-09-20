Anutin 1 Cabinet sets four-month agenda with transport projects in focus

Anutin’s first Cabinet will be sworn in before His Majesty the King on September 24 at Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall. A special Cabinet meeting will follow immediately to consider the draft policy statement to be presented to parliament on September 25.
This will mark the official start of the Bhumjaithai-led administration’s four-month term. The Transport Ministry is expected to take centre stage, tasked with spearheading large-scale infrastructure projects that will both stimulate the economy and relieve household costs through improved public transport.
Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, alongside Deputy Transport Minister Mallika Jiraphanwanich, will oversee this agenda.
Phiphat has already pledged to push ahead with the land bridge megaproject, linking the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea — an initiative first advanced under former minister Saksayam Chidchob.
Another urgent issue will be the long-running dispute over Khao Kradong land in Buri Ram. Phiphat said this will be the first matter he addresses after the oath-taking ceremony, in consultation with Anutin, who also serves as Interior Minister, to provide clarity for the public.
The government is expected to prioritise projects that have completed feasibility studies and investment plans, awaiting only Cabinet approval. These include:
Double-track railways
Land bridge project (total investment: 990 billion baht)
Expressway projects