Anutin 1 Cabinet sets four-month agenda with transport projects in focus

Anutin’s first Cabinet will be sworn in before His Majesty the King on September 24 at Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall. A special Cabinet meeting will follow immediately to consider the draft policy statement to be presented to parliament on September 25.

This will mark the official start of the Bhumjaithai-led administration’s four-month term. The Transport Ministry is expected to take centre stage, tasked with spearheading large-scale infrastructure projects that will both stimulate the economy and relieve household costs through improved public transport.