Thailand’s high-speed rail faces delays as new transport minister takes charge

The Thailand-China high-speed rail project, a long-awaited mega infrastructure scheme, continues to face significant delays. With the new government in place and Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn at the helm of the Ministry of Transport, attention is now on whether policy will accelerate progress.

Tracing the timeline, the project has spanned a decade since the groundbreaking ceremony for the control and administration centre in Chiang Rak Noi, Ayutthaya, on December 19, 2015.

Currently, construction is underway for Phase 1, covering the Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima route over approximately 253 kilometres, with a budget of 179.41 billion baht. Of 14 contracts, two have been completed, ten are in progress, and two are awaiting signing. The two problematic contracts are as follows: