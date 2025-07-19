Thailand-China high-speed rail: 5 stations reflecting local culture with modern design

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has revealed plans for the Thailand-China high-speed rail project, which connects Bangkok to Nong Khai. Under the collaboration between Thailand and China, SRT has confirmed that by the end of this year, bidding will open for the construction work along the entire route and for private sector participation under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to operate the high-speed train service.

SRT Governor Veeris Ammarapala announced that SRT is preparing to bid for the construction of Phase 2, which spans from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai, valued at 340 billion baht. The contract for the construction will be divided into seven civil engineering contracts and one for the depot, with the bid process expected to be finalised by mid-August, with public tender invitations to follow in September 2025. Construction will begin in 2026, with the aim of completing the high-speed rail project by 2031.

The second phase of the Thailand-China high-speed rail, which covers 357.12 kilometres from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai, includes five stations: Bua Yai, Ban Phai, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, and Nong Khai. In addition, two maintenance depots will be built at Nata and Chiang Rak Noi, along with four maintenance bases at Ban Maka, Nong Mek, Non Sa-At, and Nata, as well as a freight station at Nata.