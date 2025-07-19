Thailand-China high-speed rail: 5 stations reflecting local culture with modern design

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has revealed plans for the Thailand-China high-speed rail project, which connects Bangkok to Nong Khai. Under the collaboration between Thailand and China, SRT has confirmed that by the end of this year, bidding will open for the construction work along the entire route and for private sector participation under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to operate the high-speed train service.
SRT Governor Veeris Ammarapala announced that SRT is preparing to bid for the construction of Phase 2, which spans from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai, valued at 340 billion baht. The contract for the construction will be divided into seven civil engineering contracts and one for the depot, with the bid process expected to be finalised by mid-August, with public tender invitations to follow in September 2025. Construction will begin in 2026, with the aim of completing the high-speed rail project by 2031.
The second phase of the Thailand-China high-speed rail, which covers 357.12 kilometres from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai, includes five stations: Bua Yai, Ban Phai, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, and Nong Khai. In addition, two maintenance depots will be built at Nata and Chiang Rak Noi, along with four maintenance bases at Ban Maka, Nong Mek, Non Sa-At, and Nata, as well as a freight station at Nata.
The SRT has designed the five stations with a focus on incorporating local cultural elements into the modern architecture, ensuring that each station reflects the unique features of its region. This design initiative is intended to promote tourism, with the stations becoming key landmarks for both locals and visitors. Here are the designs for each station:
Bua Yai Station
The design incorporates lotus patterns and shapes, blending them with traditional Isaan elements to create a modern look. The station features:
Ban Phai Station
This station incorporates bamboo weaving patterns, Isaan weaving, and bamboo shapes in a modern design. The station features:
Khon Kaen Station
Design elements from Isaan textiles, the Kan Laye Tawen musical instrument, and Isaan-style temples are modernised in this station’s design. The station features:
Udon Thani Station
The design incorporates patterns from Ban Chiang pottery and Isaan weaving, modernised to create a contemporary look. The station features:
Nong Khai Station
Inspired by the Naga (serpent) and water waves, this station design creates a modern gateway to Thailand and Isaan. The station features:
This innovative approach to station design not only highlights the local cultural heritage but also aims to improve the travel experience for passengers while boosting tourism along the high-speed rail route.