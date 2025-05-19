World Heritage panel guides Thailand on Ayutthaya rail project

MONDAY, MAY 19, 2025

As part of the Thailand-Laos-China high-speed railway project, the construction of Ayutthaya station requires careful planning due to its proximity to the historic city.

Ayutthaya Historical Park, nestled in the heart of the province, was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1991. However, concerns have arisen that railway construction could jeopardise its prestigious status.

Veeris Ammarapala, governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), stated that the organisation had received a formal report from experts at the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) and the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS).

These experts, representing advisory bodies to the World Heritage Committee, conducted a site inspection in Ayutthaya from January 19–22 this year to assess the heritage impact assessment (HIA) of the project on Ayutthaya Historical Park.

World Heritage panel guides Thailand on Ayutthaya rail project

Key conclusions from their findings include:

  1. Altering the high-speed railway route through Ayutthaya is not feasible.
  2. The station’s design and track elevation should be adjusted to ensure that the railway and station structures remain unseen from within the World Heritage site.
  3. A coordinated plan should be established between the Department of Rail Transport, Fine Arts Department, tourism authorities, and other relevant agencies to mitigate indirect and long-term cumulative impacts. This includes urban planning around the station, integrated development strategies, and infrastructure enhancements aligned with tourism growth.

Experts also advised managing the anticipated surge in tourist numbers, such as limiting visitor access to heritage sites or implementing stricter controls in cases where physical or visual impacts arise. Additionally, transport and facility planning should ensure seamless connectivity between the high-speed rail station and key heritage and national historic sites.

World Heritage panel guides Thailand on Ayutthaya rail project

Veeris further explained that the expert committee recommended additional design modifications, including ensuring the station building blends harmoniously with its surroundings in terms of height, scale and solid structures to minimise impact on heritage landscapes.

The report also suggested planting trees in public spaces and restoring green areas affected by construction to maintain visual harmony with the surrounding environment, as outlined in the HIA.

“SRT has implemented the recommended adjustments from the expert panel and is ready to collaborate with relevant agencies such as the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (ONEP) to ensure international understanding,” he stated.

Veeris reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to developing infrastructure while maintaining a strong and continuous focus on preserving its World Heritage sites.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy