World Heritage panel guides Thailand on Ayutthaya rail project

Ayutthaya Historical Park, nestled in the heart of the province, was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1991. However, concerns have arisen that railway construction could jeopardise its prestigious status.
Veeris Ammarapala, governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), stated that the organisation had received a formal report from experts at the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) and the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS).
These experts, representing advisory bodies to the World Heritage Committee, conducted a site inspection in Ayutthaya from January 19–22 this year to assess the heritage impact assessment (HIA) of the project on Ayutthaya Historical Park.
Key conclusions from their findings include:
Experts also advised managing the anticipated surge in tourist numbers, such as limiting visitor access to heritage sites or implementing stricter controls in cases where physical or visual impacts arise. Additionally, transport and facility planning should ensure seamless connectivity between the high-speed rail station and key heritage and national historic sites.
Veeris further explained that the expert committee recommended additional design modifications, including ensuring the station building blends harmoniously with its surroundings in terms of height, scale and solid structures to minimise impact on heritage landscapes.
The report also suggested planting trees in public spaces and restoring green areas affected by construction to maintain visual harmony with the surrounding environment, as outlined in the HIA.
“SRT has implemented the recommended adjustments from the expert panel and is ready to collaborate with relevant agencies such as the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (ONEP) to ensure international understanding,” he stated.
Veeris reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to developing infrastructure while maintaining a strong and continuous focus on preserving its World Heritage sites.