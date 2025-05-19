World Heritage panel guides Thailand on Ayutthaya rail project

Ayutthaya Historical Park, nestled in the heart of the province, was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1991. However, concerns have arisen that railway construction could jeopardise its prestigious status.

Veeris Ammarapala, governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), stated that the organisation had received a formal report from experts at the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) and the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS).

These experts, representing advisory bodies to the World Heritage Committee, conducted a site inspection in Ayutthaya from January 19–22 this year to assess the heritage impact assessment (HIA) of the project on Ayutthaya Historical Park.