SRT warns against illegal railway crossings

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has issued a warning to people living near railway lines not to create illegal crossings, following the circulation of a viral Facebook video.
The SRT’s public relations team posted the warning on its official Facebook page on Saturday after a clip was widely shared online, showing a group of villagers dumping soil onto a railway track to level it for a rice-harvesting tractor to cross.
The SRT stated that creating illegal rail crossings poses serious risks, as vehicles could be struck by passing trains.
Such actions may also damage railway infrastructure and endanger the safety of both trains and passengers.
However, the post stopped short of saying that the added soil could cause a train to derail.
The PR team added that the clip in question was not recent but had been recorded a long time ago.
The incident took place between Yothaka and Ban Sang railway stations in Prachin Buri, near kilometre marker 100+858.00.
The SRT confirmed that the illegal crossing had since been closed off using metal rail guards, and a team of officials has been assigned to monitor the area regularly. So far, no further attempts to create similar crossings have been reported.
The SRT reiterated its warning to the public, urging them not to create unauthorised rail crossings in order to prevent accidents and ensure railway safety.