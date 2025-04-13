SRT warns against illegal railway crossings

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has issued a warning to people living near railway lines not to create illegal crossings, following the circulation of a viral Facebook video.

The SRT’s public relations team posted the warning on its official Facebook page on Saturday after a clip was widely shared online, showing a group of villagers dumping soil onto a railway track to level it for a rice-harvesting tractor to cross.

The SRT stated that creating illegal rail crossings poses serious risks, as vehicles could be struck by passing trains.

Such actions may also damage railway infrastructure and endanger the safety of both trains and passengers.