Thailand’s high-speed rail project to finalise contract in July after five-year delay

The Covid-19 pandemic severely impacted numerous infrastructure investment projects in the transport sector, causing widespread delays—particularly the high-speed rail linking three airports worth 224 billion baht.

The project is owned by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), with Asia Era One—a Thai consortium and train operator led by the Charoen Pokphand Group—holding a 50-year concession.

Beyond this, the Covid-19 pandemic had a significant impact on both the global and Thai economies, leading to an economic downturn and heightened uncertainty. This directly affected private sector financing and operations.

Meanwhile, financial institutions became increasingly cautious in approving loans for large-scale projects, leading to liquidity problems among private companies. As a result, they were unable to meet the original payment deadlines for the rights to operate the Airport Rail Link (ARL) under the contract terms.

This led to negotiations between the private sector and the government to revise the project contract, alleviating financial burdens caused by the pandemic. Consequently, the project has been delayed by over five years.