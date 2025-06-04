Thai Railway Unveils Ambitious Land Development Programme

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has announced an extensive plan to unlock the commercial value of its vast land holdings, with 28 prime plots slated for auction over the next two years.

The move is set to significantly increase the railway's revenue streams through its asset management subsidiary.

Currently, the SRT controls approximately 246,880 rai (around 39,500 hectares) of land across Thailand.

Of this, 201,868 rai are designated for core business operations such as stations and railway lines, while 45,012 rai fall under 'non-core' assets, with 33,761 rai identified as having substantial commercial development potential.

In September 2020, the Thai Cabinet approved the establishment of SRT Asset Co., Ltd. (SRTA), a wholly-owned subsidiary, to manage these assets more efficiently.

SRTA was officially registered in April 2021 and has since taken over the administration of existing commercial lease agreements.

Veeris Ammarapala, Governor of the SRT, clarified that while the SRT retains 100% ownership of all assets, SRTA's mandate is to significantly enhance revenue generation from them.

SRTA will manage current leases, allocate new land, negotiate with third parties, and forge joint ventures with private entities for land development.

This includes leasing land from the SRT or acquiring plots from other organisations for development and management. SRTA will ultimately return 5% of its contract management income to the SRT.

