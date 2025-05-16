Thai Rail Allocates THB 12 Billion for Land Grab on High-Speed China Line

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has given the green light to a 12 billion baht budget for the compulsory purchase of land needed for the second phase of the high-speed railway being built in collaboration with China.

The stretch in question runs from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai, requiring approximately 1,345 rai (around 530 acres) of land. The proposal is expected to be put before the Transport Ministry for consideration next month.

Following a board meeting on May 15th, SRT Governor Veeris Ammarapala announced that the board had approved the submission of a draft Royal Decree outlining the areas for compulsory purchase.

This relates to the second phase of the Bangkok-Nong Khai high-speed rail project, a joint venture between the Thai and Chinese governments aimed at boosting regional connectivity.

It is anticipated that once the board's decision is finalised, a report will be submitted to the Transport Minister by June, before being passed on to the Cabinet for further consideration.