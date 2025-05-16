Thai Rail Allocates THB 12 Billion for Land Grab on High-Speed China Line

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has given the green light to a 12 billion baht budget for the compulsory purchase of land needed for the second phase of the high-speed railway being built in collaboration with China.
The stretch in question runs from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai, requiring approximately 1,345 rai (around 530 acres) of land. The proposal is expected to be put before the Transport Ministry for consideration next month.
Following a board meeting on May 15th, SRT Governor Veeris Ammarapala announced that the board had approved the submission of a draft Royal Decree outlining the areas for compulsory purchase.
This relates to the second phase of the Bangkok-Nong Khai high-speed rail project, a joint venture between the Thai and Chinese governments aimed at boosting regional connectivity.
It is anticipated that once the board's decision is finalised, a report will be submitted to the Transport Minister by June, before being passed on to the Cabinet for further consideration.
The land acquisition for this phase involves parts of Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, and Nong Khai provinces, encompassing 1,991 land parcels and 1,428 buildings, with the total budget set at 12,418.61 million baht.
Progress on the second phase of the Thai-Chinese high-speed railway, connecting Nakhon Ratchasima and Nong Khai, has seen approvals from the National Environment Board in November 2024 and the Cabinet in February 2025.
The SRT is currently preparing tender documents and remains confident that the bidding process can commence according to the Transport Ministry's schedule.
The route for this section begins after Nakhon Ratchasima station and terminates on the Thai bank of the Mekong River, featuring five stations: Bua Yai, Ban Phai, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, and Nong Khai.
The plans also include two maintenance depots at Natha and Chiang Rak Noi, four track maintenance bases at Ban Makha, Nong Mek, Non Sa-at, and Natha, and a container yard and transshipment facility at Natha.
The total length of this phase is approximately 357.22 kilometres.
The project is a key part of China's Belt and Road Initiative, aiming to enhance travel and transport links between Thailand, Laos, and China.
It is hoped this will stimulate economic growth in the upper northeastern region of Thailand and promote broader development by connecting major and secondary cities, as well as new economic zones.
Veeris also noted that the board had agreed to extend the construction contract for the first phase of the high-speed rail project (Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima), specifically Contract 3-2 for tunnel works (Muak Lek and Lam Takhong), by 181 days. The original completion date of June 7, 2025, has been pushed back to December 5, 2025.
"The delay is due to the SRT handing over construction sites to the contractor later than planned because of land acquisition issues," Veeris explained. "This affected two elements: the construction of the at-grade railway track between DK.134+765 and DK.135+385, and the construction of the Pha Sadet Bridge. The SRT has now completed the handover of all required land and is pushing the contractor to complete the work within the revised timeframe to ensure the project continues to move forward and is completed as quickly as possible."
Contract 3-2, valued at 4,279.3 million baht, covers 12.23 kilometres and includes the construction of 8 kilometres of railway tunnels, 3.27 kilometres of at-grade track, and 0.96 kilometres of elevated track, as well as four buildings and associated infrastructure for the railway systems and connecting roads.
Construction began on April 19, 2021, and is currently 90.94% complete.