Thailand, Laos, China tie up to revolutionise cross-border logistics

Thailand, Laos and China are collaborating to develop a seamless rail freight network aimed at boosting regional trade and economic integration. Central to this initiative is the Bangkok-Nong Khai high-speed railway, which will connect Thailand to Laos, and subsequently to China’s extensive rail system.

The project is being implemented in two phases:

Phase 1: A 253-kilometre segment from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima, currently under construction with a budget of 179.4 billion baht and expected to commence operations in 2027.

Phase 2: A 357km extension from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai, approved by the Cabinet in February with an investment of approximately 340 billion baht, projected to be operational by 2030.

