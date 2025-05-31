SRT enforces no-smoking policy on trains and stations, fines up to THB5,000 for violations

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has announced stricter measures to enforce a no-smoking policy on trains and at all railway stations. From now on, signs indicating “No Smoking Zones” will be prominently displayed across stations and on trains, with violators facing fines of up to 5,000 baht.

In a statement released on Friday, SRT Governor Veeris Ammarapala expressed concern over complaints regarding passengers smoking on board trains, especially in the spaces between carriages. This not only disturbs other passengers but also creates a serious safety risk. Smoking in these areas could lead to accidents near the train’s coupling areas, increasing the risk of passengers falling off the train, which could result in injuries or fatalities.

Following this, the SRT has instructed officials to enhance vigilance and increase checks to prevent violations. The railway has also mandated the installation of clear “No Smoking” signs at every station and on every train.

“The SRT is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all passengers. We urge all passengers to strictly adhere to these regulations, especially in no-smoking areas, which now cover every train and station. Fines of up to 5,000 baht will be imposed on violators,” said Veeris.