Thailand and Malaysia to revive Bangkok-Butterworth rail link this year to boost tourism

A central outcome of the meeting was the agreement to restore the Bangkok-Butterworth rail service. The line had previously been in operation but was suspended after Malaysia upgraded its railway system, forcing Thailand to stop ticket sales to Butterworth station from 1 September 2016.

Both sides have now agreed to relaunch the cross-border service linking Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal in Bangkok with Padang Besar and onwards to Butterworth in Penang. Preparations are under way, with the first train expected to run within this year, improving passenger convenience and boosting tourism between the two countries.

At present, passengers travelling from Thailand to Penang by rail can buy tickets from Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal on Train No. 45, which runs to Padang Besar.

After clearing immigration procedures at Padang Besar, passengers must transfer to KTM Komuter trains running to Butterworth throughout the day. From Butterworth station, travellers walk to the Penang Sentral complex and take a ferry to George Town on Penang Island.

Once the Bangkok-Butterworth service is reinstated, passengers will no longer need to change trains at Padang Besar. They will undergo immigration checks there but continue their journey on the same train to Butterworth, similar to the existing Bangkok-Vientiane service.