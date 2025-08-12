Thailand and Malaysia railways agree to restore Bangkok–Butterworth route and deepen cross-border cooperation

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT), in collaboration with Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) of Malaysia, has held the 43rd SRT–KTMB Joint Conference to strengthen bilateral cooperation on cross-border rail services, including the restoration of the Bangkok–Butterworth route.

SRT Governor Veeris Ammarapala, head of the Thai delegation, joined Afzar Zakariya, KTMB’s Chief Operating Officer and head of the Malaysian delegation, along with Dato’ Mohamed Irwan Mansor, Under Secretary for Land Transport at Malaysia’s Ministry of Transport, senior executives, and representatives from both organisations.