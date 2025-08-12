Thailand and Malaysia railways agree to restore Bangkok–Butterworth route and deepen cross-border cooperation

TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025

SRT and KTMB agree to revive Bangkok–Butterworth train service, enhance cross-border operations, integrate ticketing, and boost regional rail links.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT), in collaboration with Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) of Malaysia, has held the 43rd SRT–KTMB Joint Conference to strengthen bilateral cooperation on cross-border rail services, including the restoration of the Bangkok–Butterworth route.

SRT Governor Veeris Ammarapala, head of the Thai delegation, joined Afzar Zakariya, KTMB’s Chief Operating Officer and head of the Malaysian delegation, along with Dato’ Mohamed Irwan Mansor, Under Secretary for Land Transport at Malaysia’s Ministry of Transport, senior executives, and representatives from both organisations.

The meeting agreed to advance cooperation in several key areas:

  • Restoration and resumption of the Bangkok–Butterworth cross-border train service
  • Development of double-track rail lines
  • Integration of passenger ticketing systems
  • Inspection and certification of cross-border rolling stock
  • Joint promotion of rail tourism and marketing activities
  • Establishment of a joint standard operating procedure (SOP) for emergency situations

The discussions were held under the theme “Railnaissance”, building on the outcomes of the bilateral meeting between the Thai and Malaysian Ministries of Transport on May 2, 2025 in Bangkok.

The 43rd SRT–KTMB Joint Conference marks a significant step in consolidating Thailand–Malaysia rail cooperation, reinforcing the strategic role of rail transport in ASEAN, and paving the way towards seamless passenger and freight connectivity in the future.

