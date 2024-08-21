Train travel between Bangkok and Butterworth to resume

Thailand and Malaysia are planning to revive the rail route between Bangkok and Butterworth in Penang state to ensure seamless travel between the two countries, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken last week when SRT deputy governor Awirut Thongnet and his team attended the joint conference with Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) in Kota Kinabalu.

Ekarat Sriarayanphong, head of the SRT Governor’s Office, said SRT and KTMB have agreed to establish a working team for the Bangkok-Butterworth route for an initial trial run of six months.

“This move aims to seamlessly connect travel for both Thais and Malaysians, which will benefit tourism and the economies of the two countries,” he said.