Malaysia to continue coordinating Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire efforts, says Anwar

The Prime Minister said he had met with both Defence Ministers of Thailand and Cambodia to discuss the details of the protocols that must be observed at the contested borders.
"Thankfully, as of now, both countries have expressed their desire for Malaysia to continue playing a coordinating role.
“They have committed to upholding the conditions necessary to ensure the ceasefire is fully respected.
"In light of this, Malaysia will continue its role in facilitating the process," said Anwar after attending the 2026 Budget Consultation Council at the Finance Ministry here on Thursday (Aug 7).
"At this point, we do not see the need for full ASEAN intervention.
"Both sides support this initiative, and it is sufficient for Malaysia to facilitate the cooperation between Thailand and Cambodia," he said
The United States and China will not be involved in monitoring the contested border area, he added.
"They, however, have offered full cooperation in terms of logistical assistance or support should the need arise," said Anwar.
Asked to reveal the challenges faced to reach a consensus, Anwar said that at the moment, both sides have agreed to a ceasefire.
"This is an important milestone.
"It’s important to recognise that border issues between the two countries have persisted for hundreds of years.
"Although there are some differences in opinion, it should not lead to conflict," he said.
Thailand and Cambodia agreed to implement a ceasefire effective midnight on July 28 through a special meeting in Malaysia chaired by Anwar, which brought both Southeast Asian neighbours to the negotiating table following heightened tensions.
Tensions between the two countries peaked on May 28 when fighting broke out in the disputed Preah Vihear area, resulting in the death of a Cambodian soldier.
Rahimy Rahim
The Star
Asia News Network