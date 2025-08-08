Malaysia to continue coordinating Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire efforts, says Anwar

The Prime Minister said he had met with both Defence Ministers of Thailand and Cambodia to discuss the details of the protocols that must be observed at the contested borders.

"Thankfully, as of now, both countries have expressed their desire for Malaysia to continue playing a coordinating role.

“They have committed to upholding the conditions necessary to ensure the ceasefire is fully respected.

"In light of this, Malaysia will continue its role in facilitating the process," said Anwar after attending the 2026 Budget Consultation Council at the Finance Ministry here on Thursday (Aug 7).