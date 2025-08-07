28th LAND EX THAMAL exercise kicks off, strengthening Thai-Malaysian border relations

On August 6, 2025, the 28th edition of the LAND EX THAMAL joint military exercise between Thailand and Malaysia officially began at Fort Senanarong in Hat Yai, Songkhla province.
The event was attended by Colonel Thaveeporn Khanathong, Commander of the 5th Infantry Regiment, and Brigadier General Datuk Mohd Zaini bin Hj Hashim, Commander of the 30th Malaysian Infantry Division.
The primary objective of the exercise is to enhance cooperation and facilitate the exchange of military expertise between the Thai Army and the Malaysian Army. It also aims to improve joint operational capabilities along the Thailand-Malaysia border.
The exercise is part of the Thai Army's five key missions to promote collaboration with neighbouring countries, ensuring strengthened ties and fostering mutual trust between Thailand and Malaysia.