28th LAND EX THAMAL exercise kicks off, strengthening Thai-Malaysian border relations

On August 6, 2025, the 28th edition of the LAND EX THAMAL joint military exercise between Thailand and Malaysia officially began at Fort Senanarong in Hat Yai, Songkhla province.

The event was attended by Colonel Thaveeporn Khanathong, Commander of the 5th Infantry Regiment, and Brigadier General Datuk Mohd Zaini bin Hj Hashim, Commander of the 30th Malaysian Infantry Division.