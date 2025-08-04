Thailand and Cambodia Begin Crucial Border Talks in Malaysia

Thai and Cambodian officials have commenced critical border security discussions in Malaysia, with representatives from both nations gathering to address six pivotal issues that could reshape relations along their contested frontier.

The secretary-level meeting, running from 4-6 August, serves as preparation for high-stakes ministerial talks scheduled for 7 August.

The General Border Committee (GBC) gathering was relocated from Phnom Penh to Kuala Lumpur for safety reasons amid ongoing tensions.

Thailand's delegation is headed by the Director-General of the Department of Border Affairs, who serves as the GBC Secretary for Thailand.

The team includes representatives from the Foreign Ministry, Interior Ministry, National Security Council, Defence Ministry, and all branches of the armed forces and police.

Gen Datuk Mohd Nizam Jaffar, Malaysia's Chief of Defence Forces, welcomed both delegations at the Malaysian Armed Forces Officers Mess on Monday afternoon, expressing optimism for productive discussions.

