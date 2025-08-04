Thai military slams Cambodia for abandoning fallen troops on battlefield

Major General Vithai Laithomya, Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, issued a strong condemnation of the Cambodian government and armed forces for abandoning the bodies of their fallen soldiers on the battlefield without any recovery efforts or dignified handling. He described the act as utterly inhumane and a grave violation of international law.
Such conduct dishonours the fallen and causes unforgivable pain to the families of those killed in action. It directly contravenes the Geneva Conventions and the principles of International Humanitarian Law, both of which require all parties to a conflict to treat the remains of deceased combatants with dignity and respect.
In stark contrast, the Royal Thai Armed Forces strictly adhere to international standards and place the utmost importance on the welfare of all military personnel, especially those on the front lines who sacrifice their lives in defense of the nation.
Immediately following the cessation of hostilities, Thai operational units conduct rapid search and recovery missions for the wounded and the dead, in accordance with military medical protocols and comprehensive identification procedures. Deceased personnel are honoured with full military funerals, state decorations, and financial support is provided to their families in recognition of their bravery.
Support for the families of the fallen continues well beyond the ceremony, including educational assistance for their children and access to all entitled benefits, to ensure their long-term stability and livelihood. Wounded soldiers receive the highest standard of medical care at Thai military hospitals until they fully recover.
These efforts are not merely the fulfillment of duty, but a profound expression of respect for the valor and sacrifice of every brave soldier who has laid down their life in defense of the nation’s sovereignty.
For us, “The honour of a soldier is the pride and dignity of the nation.”
The Royal Thai Armed Forces therefore call upon the Cambodian government and military to uphold their obligations under international law and to treat their own fallen soldiers with humanity and honour.
No soldier who served their nation should ever be left to rot in disgrace on the battlefield.
This situation draws a clear contrast:
“One side honours its fallen heroes. The other side chooses to abandon them.”
It prompts a sobering question:
“Does Cambodia truly respect those who died defending their country — or does it prioritise political convenience over the dignity of its own troops?"