Thai military slams Cambodia for abandoning fallen troops on battlefield

Major General Vithai Laithomya, Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, issued a strong condemnation of the Cambodian government and armed forces for abandoning the bodies of their fallen soldiers on the battlefield without any recovery efforts or dignified handling. He described the act as utterly inhumane and a grave violation of international law.

Such conduct dishonours the fallen and causes unforgivable pain to the families of those killed in action. It directly contravenes the Geneva Conventions and the principles of International Humanitarian Law, both of which require all parties to a conflict to treat the remains of deceased combatants with dignity and respect.

In stark contrast, the Royal Thai Armed Forces strictly adhere to international standards and place the utmost importance on the welfare of all military personnel, especially those on the front lines who sacrifice their lives in defense of the nation.