Defence Ministry reminds Cambodia of Thai aid during Khmer Rouge era

From Survivors… to Those Who Turned Their Guns Back When Cambodians forgot everything Thailand once gave.

In 1979, hundreds of thousands — perhaps even millions — of Cambodians fled a living hell under the Khmer Rouge regime.

Exhausted, starving, barely clinging to life, they crossed the border into Thailand.

The Thai people… opened their doors.

At that time, Thailand was not just a “neighbor.”

It became a last refuge. We sent food. We opened refugee camps.

We helped — through government channels, NGOs, and even ordinary villagers…

some of whom shared their only spoonful of rice with Cambodian refugees.