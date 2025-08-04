Defence Ministry reminds Cambodia of Thai aid during Khmer Rouge era

The post highlighted that at the time, Thailand was not merely a “neighbour” but had become “the final refuge” for millions of Cambodian refugees fleeing what it described as “hell on earth” under the Khmer Rouge regime.
The message read as follows:
From Survivors… to Those Who Turned Their Guns Back When Cambodians forgot everything Thailand once gave.
In 1979, hundreds of thousands — perhaps even millions — of Cambodians fled a living hell under the Khmer Rouge regime.
Exhausted, starving, barely clinging to life, they crossed the border into Thailand.
The Thai people… opened their doors.
At that time, Thailand was not just a “neighbor.”
It became a last refuge. We sent food. We opened refugee camps.
We helped — through government channels, NGOs, and even ordinary villagers…
some of whom shared their only spoonful of rice with Cambodian refugees.
The Great Escape Without a Map
From early 1979 to the early 1980s, a massive wave of Cambodian refugees fled — directionless and desperate.
Some walked hundreds of kilometers from the heart of Cambodia.
Many had no papers, no food, no destination.
Their only hope was the Thai eastern border, especially areas like Aranyaprathet, Chong Chom, Kap Choeng, Prachinburi, and Sisaket.
Refugee Camps on Thai Soil
Thailand established multiple refugee camps to shelter those fleeing death.
As a neighboring country, we accepted them with caution — but with compassion nonetheless.
We extended our hand… without hesitation.
Temporary refugee camps were set up, including:
• Klong Leuk Camp
• Khao-I-Dang Camp
• Site Two and Site B
“Some came to Thailand with nothing...
But left with the strength to stand again.”
Thousands of Cambodian children grew up in these Thai refugee camps.
Some learned from Thai teachers
Some survived tuberculosis thanks to Thai doctors
Some families began new lives here before moving on — to Canada, the US, or back to Cambodia.
But who would have thought…
Just a few decades later, Cambodia would forget it all.