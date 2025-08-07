Thailand, Cambodia agree on 13 key points to implement ceasefire agreement

The full Joint Press Statement

Extraordinary General Border Committee (GBC) Meeting Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

7 August 2025

1. The Extraordinary Cambodia-Thailand General Border Committee (GBC) Meeting was held on 7 August 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It was co-chaired by H.E. General Tea Seiha, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and H.E. General (Ret.) Nattaphon Narkphanit, Acting Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Thailand. The Meeting was observed by H.E. Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Minister of Defence of Malaysia, and representatives from the United States and the People’s Republic of China.

The Meeting was convened as a follow-up to the Special Meeting held on 28 July 2025 in Putrajaya, Malaysia, which was chaired, hosted, and witnessed by the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim. It was attended by the Prime Minister of Cambodia, Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei HUN Manet, and the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand, Phumtham Wechayachai, and co-organized by the United States with active participation from the People’s Republic of China.

2. Both sides expressed sincere appreciation to the Government and the Ministry of Defence of Malaysia for providing the venue for the Extraordinary Meeting, including the preparatory meeting of its secretariats, from 4 to 7 August 2025.

3. The Meeting was held in a constructive and positive atmosphere, resulting in meaningful outcomes. Both sides reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to the full and effective implementation of the terms of the ceasefire agreed upon during the Extraordinary Meeting. The positive momentum generated by the meeting reflects the shared determination of both sides to work together in fostering lasting peace, stability, cooperation, and development for their mutual benefit.

4. In this spirit, both sides agreed as follows:

a. Both sides agreed to a ceasefire involving all types of weapons, including attacks on civilians, civilian objects and military objectives of either side, in all cases and all areas. Both sides must avoid unprovoked firing towards the other side’s positions or troops. This agreement must not be violated under any circumstances.

b. Both sides agreed to maintain their current troop deployments without further movement, as it was at the time the ceasefire came into effect at 24:00 hours (local time) on 28 July 2025. There shall be no troop movements, including patrols towards the other side’s position.

c. Both sides agreed not to increase forces along the entire Cambodia-Thailand border. Any reinforcement would heighten tensions and negatively affect long-term efforts to resolve the situation.

d. Both sides agreed not to undertake provocative actions that may escalate tensions. This includes military activities to enter the other side's airspace and territory or positions as of the ceasefire from 24:00 hours (local time) on 28 July 2025. Both sides agreed to refrain from constructing or enhancing any military infrastructure or fortifications beyond their own side.

e. Both sides agreed not to use any kind of force against civilians and civilian objects in all circumstances. Such actions would not only endanger communities in the border areas but also violate international law and tarnish the global image of the non-compliant side.

f. Both sides agreed to comply with international humanitarian law in the treatment of captured soldiers, including their living conditions, shelter, food and medical care in case of injury. If one side wishes to bring in its own wounded soldiers or civilians who are not under the control of the other side for medical treatment, the receiving side may determine its response based on the capacity of its medical facilities, including available equipment, personnel, or medical ethics, on a case-by-case basis. Captured soldiers shall be immediately released and repatriated after the cessation of active hostilities in accordance with Article 118 of the Third Geneva Convention of 1949 and Rule 128(A) of the Customary International Humanitarian Law. Both sides agreed to exchange information and facilitate the dignified and timely return of deceased individuals at an agreed location in full respect of humanitarian principles and jurisdiction without crossing the border and ensure that appropriate measures are taken to identify and manage the dead under sanitary and respectful conditions, thereby preventing the deceased from disappearing in death.

g. In the event of an armed conflict, whether intentional or unintentional, both sides must promptly consult at the local level through existing bilateral mechanisms to prevent the situation from escalating along the entire border. Prolonged conflicts would endanger the safety of civilians and soldiers on both sides and heighten tensions, thereby complicating efforts toward a joint resolution.

h. Both sides agreed to refrain from disseminating false information or fake news in order to de-escalate tensions, mitigate negative public sentiment and foster an environment conducive to peaceful dialogue.

i. Both sides remain committed to implementing the common understanding reached at the Special Meeting on 28 July 2025, including the ceasefire and formation of an ASEAN observer team led by Malaysia to verify and ensure its implementation.

j. Both sides agreed to assign the respective RBCs to carry out the implementation of the ceasefire coordinated and observed by the ASEAN observer team led by Malaysia. The RBCs will meet regularly and submit their reports to the GBC through their respective national chains of command.

k. Both sides agreed that, pending the ASEAN observer team led by Malaysia as agreed upon by both sides in Putrajaya on 28 July 2025, the Interim Observer Team (IOT) comprising Defence Attaches of ASEAN Member States accredited to Cambodia or Thailand and led by the Malaysian Defence Attaché will be established separately and independently in each country, Cambodia and Thailand, to observe, on each side, the implementation of the ceasefire on a regular basis. The composition of each country’s IOT is independently invited by the host country in consultation with Malaysia. The IOT will operate without crossing the border and will work in close coordination and consultation with the RBCs and GBCs of each country.

l. Both sides agreed to maintain regular communications at all levels, particularly:

− Maintain regular communications between all army areas and military regions and units along the border of both sides and strive to resolve all issues peacefully and avoid clashes.

− Convene the Regional Border Committee (RBC) Meeting within two weeks after this Extraordinary GBC Meeting, with the host to be determined in accordance with the regular hosting rotation.

− Maintain regular and direct lines of communication between Ministers and Chiefs of Defence Forces level.

m. Both sides agreed to schedule the next GBC Meeting within one month after 7 August 2025 (at a venue to be discussed). Otherwise, an Extraordinary GBC Meeting should be called immediately with the same format as this Extraordinary GBC Meeting to discuss the ceasefire.

