Thailand, Laos and China advance Nong Khai–Vientiane rail bridge

Also present were representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Highways, the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning, and other relevant agencies.

The meeting reviewed progress on Thai–Lao–Chinese rail connectivity projects, including the Thai–Chinese high-speed rail project (Phase 1). Out of 14 contracts, two have been completed, 10 are under construction, and two await signing.

For Phase 2, from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai, bidding documents are being prepared, with tenders expected to open within 2025.