State Railway Stands Firm on Khao Kradong Land Protection, Offers Lease Terms to Current Occupants

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting railway land at Khao Kradong in Buriram province whilst preparing to negotiate with current occupants over lease arrangements or relocation, following decisive backing from the Interior Ministry.

The railway authority's position was strengthened after the Interior Ministry issued a statement on Friday confirming that title deeds overlapping with railway land at Khao Kradong can be immediately revoked, with central areas subject to immediate action and peripheral disputed zones requiring further investigation.

SRT Governor Veeris Ammarapala outlined the railway authority's operational approach on Saturday, explaining that the title deed revocation process awaits instructions from the new Land Department director-general or acting director before ordering the Buriram Provincial Land Office to implement the Central Administrative Court's ruling.

The Interior Ministry's statement provides clear legal authority for the Land Department to revoke Khao Kradong title deeds under Section 61, Paragraph 8 of the Land Code, following joint boundary verification work completed by the Land Department and SRT in 2024.

The ministry's position follows Supreme Court judgements that established the legal foundation for title deed revocation, with the Central Administrative Court subsequently ordering implementation of the Supreme Court's decisions.