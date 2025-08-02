State Railway Stands Firm on Khao Kradong Land Protection, Offers Lease Terms to Current Occupants

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting railway land at Khao Kradong in Buriram province whilst preparing to negotiate with current occupants over lease arrangements or relocation, following decisive backing from the Interior Ministry.
The railway authority's position was strengthened after the Interior Ministry issued a statement on Friday confirming that title deeds overlapping with railway land at Khao Kradong can be immediately revoked, with central areas subject to immediate action and peripheral disputed zones requiring further investigation.
SRT Governor Veeris Ammarapala outlined the railway authority's operational approach on Saturday, explaining that the title deed revocation process awaits instructions from the new Land Department director-general or acting director before ordering the Buriram Provincial Land Office to implement the Central Administrative Court's ruling.
The Interior Ministry's statement provides clear legal authority for the Land Department to revoke Khao Kradong title deeds under Section 61, Paragraph 8 of the Land Code, following joint boundary verification work completed by the Land Department and SRT in 2024.
The ministry's position follows Supreme Court judgements that established the legal foundation for title deed revocation, with the Central Administrative Court subsequently ordering implementation of the Supreme Court's decisions.
SRT will monitor the title deed revocation process periodically as the Land Department executes the court-ordered actions, Governor Veeris confirmed.
Regarding current land occupants within the disputed area, SRT is preparing to implement appropriate procedures beginning with negotiations with residents and land users about their preferences for either relocation or entering the railway authority's land rental system.
"We will engage in discussions with those living in or utilising the land about whether they wish to relocate or enter our land rental arrangements according to SRT regulations," Governor Veeris explained. "Should agreements prove impossible, we must proceed through legal processes."
The railway authority emphasised its commitment to minimising public hardship by offering rental options as an alternative to eviction, representing what officials characterise as a remedial approach designed to limit the number of affected parties.
To mitigate public distress for those affected by the land dispute, SRT stands ready to offer rental alternatives under established criteria, providing a pathway for continued occupation whilst respecting railway land ownership rights.
The rental option represents SRT's preferred solution for resolving the long-standing dispute whilst maintaining legal compliance and protecting state assets for national benefit.
Governor Veeris stressed that the railway authority's approach balances legal obligations with humanitarian considerations, offering affected residents opportunities to remain on the land through formal rental arrangements rather than immediate eviction.
The dispute resolution demonstrates coordinated government action, with the Interior Ministry providing legal clarity that enables the Land Department to act decisively on court orders whilst SRT implements practical solutions for affected communities.
"SRT remains firmly committed to upholding the rule of law, fairness and justice in service of the nation and its people," Governor Veeris stated, emphasising the authority's dedication to legal compliance whilst seeking reasonable solutions for affected parties.
The Khao Kradong case represents a significant test of Thailand's land administration systems, with multiple government agencies coordinating to resolve overlapping title claims that have persisted for years.
SRT's approach reflects broader government policy emphasising legal compliance whilst providing practical alternatives for citizens affected by administrative corrections, particularly in cases involving state land protection and proper boundary enforcement.
The railway authority expects the resolution process to proceed systematically, with title deed revocations providing legal clarity that enables constructive negotiations with current occupants about their future arrangements on the disputed land.