SRT reclaims Khao Kradong using 'Phang Nga Thanun model' to assert ownership

Weerit Amrapal, Governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), has reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to reclaim the Khao Kradong land in Buri Ram, which it asserts is national property.

Despite the complex nature of the land dispute, SRT has vowed to press on, stating that it will not back down on this matter. The SRT is currently pursuing three key strategies to resolve the issue.

Strategy 1: Action through the Ministry of Interior

SRT is working with the Department of Lands to review a prior decision to halt investigations and the issuance of land ownership certificates in areas that fall under SRT’s jurisdiction. SRT is prepared to provide additional evidence and information to support this case, as the Ministry of Interior is reconsidering the issue. If any mistakes are found in the previous process, the Department of Lands may choose to annul the order, marking a significant step towards resolving the Khao Kradong land dispute.