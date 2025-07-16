SRT reclaims Khao Kradong using 'Phang Nga Thanun model' to assert ownership

Weerit Amrapal, Governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), has reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to reclaim the Khao Kradong land in Buri Ram, which it asserts is national property.
Despite the complex nature of the land dispute, SRT has vowed to press on, stating that it will not back down on this matter. The SRT is currently pursuing three key strategies to resolve the issue.
Strategy 1: Action through the Ministry of Interior
SRT is working with the Department of Lands to review a prior decision to halt investigations and the issuance of land ownership certificates in areas that fall under SRT’s jurisdiction. SRT is prepared to provide additional evidence and information to support this case, as the Ministry of Interior is reconsidering the issue. If any mistakes are found in the previous process, the Department of Lands may choose to annul the order, marking a significant step towards resolving the Khao Kradong land dispute.
Strategy 2: Legal Action Based on the "Phang Nga Thanun" Model
SRT is looking to the "Phang Nga Thanun" case as a precedent and plans to file a lawsuit in the Administrative Court to have land ownership certificates for 995 plots in Khao Kradong revoked. This case mirrors the "Phang Nga Thanun" situation, where the court ruled to revoke hundreds of land ownership documents, returning the land to SRT last year. Weerit explained that Khao Kradong, like Phang Nga Thanun, involves various types of land title documents, and SRT is confident that the court will order similar outcomes in this case.
Strategy 3: Request for the Attorney General to Represent the State
Due to staffing and resource limitations, SRT has requested the Attorney General to act as the state's legal representative and file lawsuits against each of the 995 plots of land. This move aims to streamline the legal process. SRT has submitted an official letter to the Attorney General's office and is awaiting a response. If no progress is made, SRT may proceed with legal action on its own, prioritising the most critical plots and filing lawsuits in phases.
Weerit added that the Khao Kradong land issue is particularly complicated, as it involves various stakeholders, including local residents, investors, and government agencies. However, SRT remains firm in its stance that Khao Kradong land is entirely SRT's property and will not relinquish a single square metre. This approach aligns with previous statements made by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Suriya Jungrungreangkit, and SRT will continue to pursue all available avenues to reclaim the land.
The Khao Kadoong land dispute in Buriram centres on a conflict between the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and multiple parties, including local residents and private developers, over land ownership. SRT claims the land, designated for railway purposes, was wrongfully granted to private individuals through flawed land title issuances.