Plans to reclaim Khao Kradong land, big names and political families set to face consequences

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, along with Deputy Interior Minister Dej-is Khaothong, convened a meeting today (August 1) to review the findings of the investigation conducted by the Department of Lands into the failure to revoke land rights for Khao Kradong area in Buriram Province.
According to sources, the meeting leaned towards concluding that the decision by the Director-General of the Department of Lands and the committee under Section 61 of the Land Code was illegal. There are strong indications that the ministers involved at the time are likely to face charges for their actions.
Following the meeting, Phumtham and Dej-is are expected to hold a major press conference at 2:00 PM, outlining the next steps to resolve the Khao Kradong land issue.
It is anticipated that a new Director-General of the Lands Department will be appointed, and the Cabinet will propose this change next week. Once the new Director-General is in place, they are expected to immediately revoke land titles and deeds for the Khao Kradong area, following the Land Department Regulation of 1973. This process, which was previously endorsed by former Director-General Booncherd Kidhen, is expected to conclude swiftly, especially for plots in CBD zones, as court rulings have already backed the decision.
The disputed land includes properties owned by a well-known political family from Buriram and features a large sports complex and luxury hotels in the surrounding area, all connected to political business interests.