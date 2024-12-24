Suriya confirms SRT ownership of Khao Kradong, cites court rulings

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit on Tuesday responded to concerns over the land rights dispute in Buri Ram’s Khao Kradong area by saying that the Appeals Court, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and the Supreme Court have all ruled that the land in question belongs to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).
While acknowledging Deputy Interior Minister Songsak Thongsri’s concerns, who said that the SRT was encroaching on residents’ rights, Suriya said: “The SRT must comply with the rulings. Failure to do so could result in criminal charges for dereliction of duty against railway officials.”
Suriya further explained that once the land is returned to the SRT, measures could be implemented to assist affected residents, such as offering affordable rental agreements and exploring long-term solutions. He also addressed the problem of 12 government offices located on the disputed land, noting that rental arrangements could be made once SRT’s ownership is confirmed.
As for residents’ claim that the SRT lacks evidence to prove ownership of the 5,000-rai land, Suriya affirmed that the Supreme Court’s ruling has definitively established SRT’s ownership of the land. He cited records dating back to 1919 and clarified that the court’s decision applies to the entire 5,000-rai land, countering claims that it only pertains to 35 specific plots.
“If all parties adhere to the law, the dispute can be resolved,” he said.
Separately, Interior Minister and Deputy PM Anutin Charnvirkul said that the best course of action would be for all parties to remain patient and await rulings from the Administrative Court. Each stakeholder – the Department of Lands, the SRT and local residents – has insisted on their rightful claim, making judicial intervention necessary.
Anutin added that the director-general of the Department of Lands confirmed that the investigation results would remain unchanged regardless of who assumes the position of Minister of the Interior.