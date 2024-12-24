Suriya confirms SRT ownership of Khao Kradong, cites court rulings

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit on Tuesday responded to concerns over the land rights dispute in Buri Ram’s Khao Kradong area by saying that the Appeals Court, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and the Supreme Court have all ruled that the land in question belongs to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

While acknowledging Deputy Interior Minister Songsak Thongsri’s concerns, who said that the SRT was encroaching on residents’ rights, Suriya said: “The SRT must comply with the rulings. Failure to do so could result in criminal charges for dereliction of duty against railway officials.”

Suriya further explained that once the land is returned to the SRT, measures could be implemented to assist affected residents, such as offering affordable rental agreements and exploring long-term solutions. He also addressed the problem of 12 government offices located on the disputed land, noting that rental arrangements could be made once SRT’s ownership is confirmed.