Thailand Court Set to Rule in NBTC Sacking Row

A Thai criminal court is scheduled to deliver its judgment on Tuesday, April 8th, in a significant legal battle brought by the acting head of the national broadcasting regulator against four of its board members and another senior figure.

The case centres on the controversial dismissal of Trairat Wiriyasirikul, the deputy secretary-general and acting secretary-general of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), and a contentious 600 million baht budget for broadcasting the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Trairat has accused the five defendants of acting improperly in their official duties, citing sections of the Thai Criminal Code and the anti-corruption legislation.

The defendants include NBTC Commissioners Air Marshal Dr Thanapant Raicharoen, Prof Dr Pirongrong Ramasoota, Assoc Prof Dr Supachai Supachalasai, Assoc Prof Somphob Phurivikraipong, and NBTC deputy secretary-general Assist Prof Dr Phumsith Mahaweesiri.

