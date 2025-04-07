Morning Quakes Rock Northern Thailand

Northern Thailand has been rattled by a series of earthquakes this morning, with the strongest registering a magnitude of 3.8 in Pai District, Mae Hong Son province.
Residents reported feeling the ground shake as the region experienced a total of 14 seismic events, including aftershocks, in the early hours.
According to the Earthquake Monitoring Division, the latest tremor occurred at 06:37 local time (00:37 BST), measuring 1.7 in magnitude. Its epicentre was located in the Thung Yao subdistrict of Pai District, at a depth of two kilometres.
Earlier, at 06:01 local time (00:01 BST), the more significant 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck, with its epicentre in the Wiang Nuea subdistrict of Pai District, at a shallower depth of one kilometre.
Locals in the vicinity of Pai Wittayakhom School and occupants of shophouses, townhomes, and townhouses up to the third floor reported feeling the distinct shaking.
Further seismic activity was also recorded in neighbouring Chiang Mai province.
An earthquake measuring 3.2 in magnitude, with an epicentre in the Saen Hai subdistrict of Wiang Haeng District and a depth of one kilometre, was also reported.
Residents in Ban Nong Kok Kham, Piang Luang subdistrict, Wiang Haeng District, described feeling a brief jolt lasting approximately one second while at rest in their single-storey homes.
The flurry of seismic activity in the northern region between 04:22 and 06:27 local time (22:22 - 00:27 BST) amounted to a total of 13 separate events in both Mae Hong Son and Chiang Mai provinces.
The strongest of these was the aforementioned 3.8 magnitude quake in Mae Hong Son.