Morning Quakes Rock Northern Thailand

Northern Thailand has been rattled by a series of earthquakes this morning, with the strongest registering a magnitude of 3.8 in Pai District, Mae Hong Son province.

Residents reported feeling the ground shake as the region experienced a total of 14 seismic events, including aftershocks, in the early hours.

According to the Earthquake Monitoring Division, the latest tremor occurred at 06:37 local time (00:37 BST), measuring 1.7 in magnitude. Its epicentre was located in the Thung Yao subdistrict of Pai District, at a depth of two kilometres.

Earlier, at 06:01 local time (00:01 BST), the more significant 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck, with its epicentre in the Wiang Nuea subdistrict of Pai District, at a shallower depth of one kilometre.

Locals in the vicinity of Pai Wittayakhom School and occupants of shophouses, townhomes, and townhouses up to the third floor reported feeling the distinct shaking.

