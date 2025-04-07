K9 team concludes search operation at collapsed building site 

The K9 unit of Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Thailand officially ended its mission on Monday at the site of the collapsed building in Chatuchak District, following the recent earthquake in Myanmar.
The K9 USAR Thailand team decided to conclude its search and rescue operations due to safety concerns for both the dogs and their handlers. The building collapse site, which housed the State Audit Office, posed increasing risks as time progressed.
“We had to call off the operation to prevent potential injuries to our dogs and personnel,” the K9 unit said in a statement.
USAR Thailand is the nation’s dedicated urban search and rescue team, responding to disaster scenarios in complex city environments. The team consists of specialists from multiple agencies, including:
This collaborative approach ensures highly coordinated and effective emergency responses.
Sutthikiart Sophanik, Director of K9 USAR Thailand, confirmed that the unit was dispatched by USAR Thailand on 28 March, shortly after the collapse occurred. Originally asked to operate for seven days, the team extended its mission to 11 days.
“Thankfully, none of our dogs or handlers sustained injuries during the operation,” said Sutthikiart.
The K9 team received strong support from the public and several organisations. Donations included funding and essential supplies, allowing the team to extend its mission beyond the initial schedule.
Sutthikiart noted, “The generous assistance we received kept us going. Without it, we may have had to stop after just three or four days.”
Sutthikiart confirmed that the K9 USAR Thailand team remains ready to assist in future operations whenever needed.
Alongkot Chukaew, Deputy Director of K9 USAR Thailand, expressed gratitude to all the agencies and local residents who supported the operation.
“We plan to personally visit those who helped us—foundations, the BMA, and residents of Chatuchak. Locals provided shelter, rest areas, and even shower facilities for our team and dogs,” Alongkot stated.
