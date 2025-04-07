K9 team concludes search operation at collapsed building site 

This collaborative approach ensures highly coordinated and effective emergency responses.

K9 Unit Deployed for 11 Days

Sutthikiart Sophanik, Director of K9 USAR Thailand, confirmed that the unit was dispatched by USAR Thailand on 28 March, shortly after the collapse occurred. Originally asked to operate for seven days, the team extended its mission to 11 days.

“Thankfully, none of our dogs or handlers sustained injuries during the operation,” said Sutthikiart.

Public Support Enabled Continued Efforts

The K9 team received strong support from the public and several organisations. Donations included funding and essential supplies, allowing the team to extend its mission beyond the initial schedule.

Sutthikiart noted, “The generous assistance we received kept us going. Without it, we may have had to stop after just three or four days.”

Readiness for Future Deployments

Sutthikiart confirmed that the K9 USAR Thailand team remains ready to assist in future operations whenever needed.

Appreciation for Support from Local Communities

Alongkot Chukaew, Deputy Director of K9 USAR Thailand, expressed gratitude to all the agencies and local residents who supported the operation.

“We plan to personally visit those who helped us—foundations, the BMA, and residents of Chatuchak. Locals provided shelter, rest areas, and even shower facilities for our team and dogs,” Alongkot stated.

Final Steps Before Returning to Base

Before returning to their headquarters in Pak Chong District, Nakhon Ratchasima, the K9 team will: