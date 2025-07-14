Phumtham demands explanation from Land Department chief over Khao Kradong case

Land rulings ignored during Anutin's tenure

The Supreme Court has twice, and the Supreme Administrative Court once, ruled that land deeds issued to individuals and companies at Khao Kradong must be revoked. The courts concluded that the land in question belonged to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and had been encroached upon.

However, instead of following the rulings, the Land Department—under Anutin’s leadership—set up a separate committee to re-examine the matter. That committee controversially concluded the land did not belong to the SRT, citing insufficient evidence from the state agency to prove ownership.

Reports suggest that the Chidchob family and affiliated businesses own around 288 rai across 12 plots in the disputed area.

No wrongdoing, no problem—says Phumtham

“If the Land Department chief did nothing wrong, he can remain in his post,” said Phumtham. “But if he is found to have made decisions favouring certain parties, his position will certainly be affected.”

Alpine Golf Course case also under scrutiny

When asked whether he would also address the long-standing Alpine Golf Course land case in Pathum Thani, Phumtham said he would investigate any suspicious land holdings, regardless of political affiliations.

In the Alpine case, a court had ruled that the land should be returned to a temple, in accordance with the will of its original donor.

However, the land was instead sold to Alpine Golf Course, a business owned by the Shinawatra family. To date, the land title has not been returned to the temple.

Land Department oversight still undecided

Phumtham said he would meet with his two deputies—Theerarat Samrejvanich and Dej-is Khaothong—on Monday afternoon to discuss the division of responsibilities. When asked whether Dej-is would be assigned oversight of the Land Department, Phumtham declined to confirm.

“Let me speak with the deputies first,” he said.

