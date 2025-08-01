Phumtham confirms Khao Kradong land belongs to State Railway, orders immediate land title revocation

Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Friday confirmed that the Khao Kradong land in Buriram Province, spanning over 5,000 rai, is legally owned by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT). This follows an investigation by the Ministry’s land dispute committee, which reaffirmed the Supreme Court’s ruling and the Administrative Court's decision that the land belongs to the SRT.

Phumtham explained that King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) had granted this land to the SRT for railway construction, and it was later confirmed by a royal decree during the reign of King Vajiravudh (Rama VI). The SRT has already purchased the land from 18 families living in the area, ensuring the land returned fully to state ownership.

In 2023, the SRT and Department of Lands collaborated to finalise the land boundary, aligning it with historical maps used in court rulings. This has resolved the issue of unclear boundaries, allowing the Department of Lands to revoke the titles for 800 plots of land, as per Section 61 (8) of the Land Code. This provision allows the government to revoke titles for state-owned land that should not be granted to private individuals.

Phumtham also highlighted the transparency of the process, stating that the Director-General of the Department of Lands has requested to step down from their position to avoid any conflicts of interest in the decision-making process, ensuring that the issue is handled impartially.