Conference highlights how China-Laos-Thailand corridor links tracks, futures

"Transport connectivity, particularly the railway system, is a strategic economic corridor for boosting economic growth, regional resilience and deepening intercountry integration across the Greater Mekong Subregion," said Suriyan Vichitlekarn, executive director of the Mekong Institute, which was founded by the six subregional countries — Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

Speaking at the Conference on Logistics and Tourism Promotion Along the China-Laos-Thailand Railway, held in the northeastern Thai city of Khon Kaen, Suriyan said logistics and tourism, with creative industries, wellness and medical tourism, stand to benefit from this corridor.

"Logistics efficiency is a tangible leap forward for cross-border trade facilitation. The railway brings exciting possibilities for revitalising regional tourism. It catalyses inclusive economic opportunities, particularly for cultural and community-based tourism," Suriyan said.

Organised by the Mekong Institute, the conference was co-hosted by the Chinese Consulate General in Khon Kaen and the Foreign Affairs Office of China's Yunnan province. More than 300 participants attended, including government officials, scholars and industry representatives from China, Laos, Thailand and other regional countries.

"The cooperation practice of the China-Laos-Thailand Railway is a vivid example of mutual benefit and win-win between China and its neighbouring countries," said Liu Hongmei, China's consul general in Khon Kaen. "The conference provides a mechanism to guarantee the railway to fully exert its benefits."