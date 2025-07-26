State Railway of Thailand Suspends Eastern Line Service to Cambodian Border

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has announced the temporary suspension of train services on its Eastern Line, specifically between Aranyaprathet Station and the Ban Khlong Luek Border Checkpoint.

The suspension comes into effect from today, 26 July 2025, and will remain in place until further notice.

The national railway operator stated it would monitor the situation closely and promptly inform the public of any developments or changes.

The SRT expressed its apologies for any inconvenience caused by this disruption.

For further information, passengers can contact the 24-hour Customer Relations Centre on 1690 or visit the "ทีมพีอาร์การรถไฟแห่งประเทศไทย" (Team PR State Railway of Thailand) Facebook page.