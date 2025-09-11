Phiphat tackles Khao Kradong land dispute as his priority in transport role

He emphasised that, despite the coalition's dual control of both the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Interior, there would be no "fixed match" to deceive the public.
Speaking on Thursday about his forthcoming appointment, Phiphat confirmed that his role in the government was becoming clearer, and that discussions with the Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul would be crucial to define the urgent policy agenda.
The Khao Kradong land issue, in particular, would be one of the first matters tackled to clear up the ongoing confusion between the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Interior, especially concerning the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and the Department of Lands’ involvement.
"This is something we need to resolve and clear up for everyone’s peace of mind. Even though both ministries are under the Bhumjaithai Party, it’s a separate issue because it concerns national land,” he said.
“We must make it clear that the 900-plus land parcels should be dealt with transparently. If SRT can take legal action on a parcel-by-parcel basis, we will proceed immediately. Our goal is clear: we need to act swiftly."
On the timeline, Phiphat acknowledged that the four-month period of government could be tight for legal processes but assured the public that SRT would start investigating immediately.
When asked whether he was concerned this could be a double-edged sword, Phiphat said any further action on the case would follow the legal process. He assured that it was definitely not a fixed match to deceive the public.