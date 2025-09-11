Phiphat tackles Khao Kradong land dispute as his priority in transport role

The Khao Kradong land issue, in particular, would be one of the first matters tackled to clear up the ongoing confusion between the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Interior, especially concerning the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and the Department of Lands’ involvement.

"This is something we need to resolve and clear up for everyone’s peace of mind. Even though both ministries are under the Bhumjaithai Party, it’s a separate issue because it concerns national land,” he said.

“We must make it clear that the 900-plus land parcels should be dealt with transparently. If SRT can take legal action on a parcel-by-parcel basis, we will proceed immediately. Our goal is clear: we need to act swiftly."