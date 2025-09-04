SRT delays filing complaint with DSI over land dispute at Khao Kradong

The complaint, originally scheduled for September 4 at 2.00pm, has now been delayed indefinitely.
Initially, SRT had authorised its legal department to submit documents and evidence to the DSI’s investigation team, with the intention of filing a criminal complaint against the individuals and government officials involved in the illegal occupation of the land in question.
However, SRT later announced the delay without specifying the reason for the postponement.
According to reports, the DSI’s investigative team has found evidence suggesting that certain individuals and SRT officials were involved in the illegal occupation of the land.
As a result, SRT, being the aggrieved party, was advised to file a formal complaint. Should SRT fail to proceed with the complaint, it may be seen as neglecting its legal duties.
In light of this, the DSI plans to send another letter to SRT requesting them to file the complaint. If SRT continues to ignore the request, a meeting will be convened by the investigation team to consider taking legal action against SRT executives.
Those involved in the land dispute will also be called in for questioning to investigate potential support for the illegal occupation, with further legal steps to follow.
Phumtham says Khao Kradong issue will vanish if Anutin becomes PM
Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai commented on the indefinite delay by SRT in filing a complaint regarding the Khao Kradong land dispute, stating that the issue was less significant than the process of electing a new government.
When asked by reporters about the impact of a potential government change, Phumtham said, “If Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, becomes prime minister, the Khao Kradong issue will be gone forever.”
When pressed further on whether this meant the land would not be returned to state ownership, Phumtham firmly stated, “I will make sure this happens as planned.”