Phumtham advises Khao Kradong land claimants to follow legal process, confirms SRT has valid land requisition map

Phumtham also addressed claims made by a lawyer from Buriram, who stated that SRT did not have a map attached to the land requisition decree. He firmly rejected this claim, affirming that it is not true. He confirmed that the central area of Khao Kradong was granted to SRT by King Rama V, and it is the responsibility of the Director-General of the Department of Lands and the SRT Governor to manage the area accordingly.

Phumtham further commented on the situation involving the Buriram racetrack and football stadium companies, who plan to sue the authorities for withdrawing the Khao Kradong land, claiming it has caused significant loss in licensing fees and damages. He urged that the matter be addressed through legal channels, assuring that if the lawsuit proceeds, he is simply following the Supreme Court and Administrative Court’s decisions. If any actions taken by the authorities are proven to be wrong, there will be no issue in rectifying them.