Khao Kradong reclamation begins: Chidchobs face choice, lease or eviction?

The Interior Ministry has officially launched its long-awaited operation to reclaim land in the Khao Kradong area of Buri Ram province, beginning on August 2, 2025. The move follows a joint press conference on August 1 by newly appointed Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Deputy Interior Minister Dej-is Khaothong, who oversees the Department of Lands.
At the briefing, the ministers affirmed that the Supreme Court had definitively ruled that more than 5,083 rai (2,003.47 acres) of land in the Khao Kradong area rightfully belongs to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).
Deputy Minister Dech-is explained that, following the Supreme Court ruling, the SRT had formally requested the Department of Lands to revoke the land title deeds covering the disputed area.
However, the department failed to act. As a result, the SRT filed a case with the Central Administrative Court, which ruled in favour of the SRT, ordering the revocation of the title deeds under Section 61 of the Land Code.
However, the court's decision noted a dispute over the exact boundaries of the land, and therefore instructed that a joint committee with SRT representatives be formed to re-examine the boundary lines before the revocation could proceed.
“Although the Department of Lands did form such a committee,” Dech-is stated, “they failed to conduct any boundary inspection as required. Instead, the committee recommended closing the case on questionable grounds, and the Director-General of the Department agreed with that recommendation—sparking widespread criticism.”
He added, “The committee formed under Section 61, paragraph 2, did not follow proper legal procedure. Therefore, the Director-General’s order was invalid. Upon further fact-finding, it was confirmed that in 2024, the Department of Lands and SRT jointly carried out a boundary survey. As a result, the Director-General now has full legal authority to revoke the land title deeds under Section 61, paragraph 8.”
Interior Minister Phumtham added firmly: “Once it has been proven that the land belongs to the state, no private individual can claim ownership of plots that were granted to the State Railway by royal decree. All such land titles must be revoked and returned to state ownership. The use of the land for a football stadium or a racing circuit is unlawful, and private claims to the land are entirely without merit.”
Although the Khao Kradong land reclamation effort has been viewed in some political circles as an extension of the Interior Ministry’s internal power shift—following the rift between the so-called “Red faction” and “Blue faction”—the facts supported by official documents and court rulings are clear: over 5,000 rai of land at Khao Kradong is legally the property of the SRT.
The next phase of the Khao Kradong land reclamation process is now in motion. Weeris Amrapal, Governor of the SRT, stated that the revocation of land title deeds must await a formal order from the new Director-General of the Department of Lands, or the acting official in charge.
This order would instruct the Buri Ram Provincial Land Office to carry out the Administrative Court’s ruling, which upholds the Supreme Court’s final judgement confirming the land’s legal ownership by the SRT. The railway authority will monitor the Department’s progress on the revocation process.
For current landholders within the 5,083-rai (approximately 2,003-acre) area, the SRT plans to offer two options:
“To mitigate the impact on affected residents, the SRT is willing to offer leasing options under fair and clearly defined criteria. This approach aims to minimise hardship and provide a constructive resolution,” said Weeris.
Political backlash mounts as ‘Blue faction’ challenges Interior’s move
The Interior Ministry’s operation has stirred political tension, particularly from the so-called “Blue faction,” which has long opposed the “Red faction” now steering the Ministry. The backlash began swiftly, with legal teams mobilised to scrutinise the case.
Chaichanok Chidchob, Secretary-General of the Bhumjaithai Party and son of Newin Chidchob, the political heavyweight known as the “Principal of Lower Isaan,” publicly addressed the issue. He downplayed the potential impact on his family’s interests:
“If it turns out I’ve broken the law and must pay a fine of 500,000 baht per year, we can easily afford it. Our family's holdings in the disputed 5,000-rai plot are minimal,” he said. “So, does this affect our business? Hardly. And if we have to return the land or reconfigure the facilities, it’s manageable.”
However, he shifted focus to the local villagers:
“What about the common folk—over 4,000 rai are occupied by local Buri Ram residents. How will they cope if everything is revoked like this? That’s why I’m speaking out. The money isn’t the issue; it’s the broader injustice we need to talk about. Just wait—truth will come to light,” he declared.
Buri Ram United figure joins debate over political motives
On August 3, Karuna Chidchob, Vice President of Buri Ram United Football Club, added fuel to the political fire by sharing an article titled "Khao Kradong: Political lesson or persecution?" She captioned the post:“Let the truth be told, Brother Auan.”
"Auan" is the nickname of Phumtham Wechayachai.
Records show that the Chidchob family and associated entities hold roughly 12 plots totalling more than 288 rai within the Khao Kradong area. These holdings appear under both personal and corporate names, with several leased to other legal entities. At least four companies currently lease or hold interests in the land that can be traced back to members of the Chidchob family.
The Khao Kradong land controversy has now entered the formal investigation phase, with two oversight bodies initiating parallel inquiries:
Department of Special Investigation (DSI)
The DSI has launched a full-scale investigation into the long-standing land dispute in Khao Kradong. Investigators are working in coordination with four key agencies: SRT, the Department of Lands, the Buri Ram Provincial Land Office, and the Damrongtham Centre in Buriram. Each agency has been given 15 days to submit relevant documents and information relating to land title holdings in the disputed area.
The investigation aims to uncover the true nature of land occupation and determine whether any parties may have violated the Anti-Money Laundering Act 1999. Officials suspect that certain individuals may have used land title deeds for commercial transactions or to obtain financial gain, which could constitute offences related to the misuse of natural resources and environmental violations.
National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC)
A separate petition has been submitted to the NACC by well-known Buri Ram lawyer Phattarapong Supakson, calling for an ethics probe into two senior figures in the Bhumjaithai Party: Chaichanok Chidchob, MP for Buriram’s Constituency 2 and party secretary-general, and Anutin Charnvirakul, party leader, list MP, and former Interior Minister. The complaint relates to their potential involvement in the Khao Kradong land controversy.
Together, these investigations mark the first steps in a long-overdue reckoning—one that seeks to return this national asset, misappropriated for private gain for decades, to rightful public ownership. After more than a century of legal disputes, the machinery of justice is finally in motion.