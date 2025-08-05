Khao Kradong reclamation begins: Chidchobs face choice, lease or eviction?

For current landholders within the 5,083-rai (approximately 2,003-acre) area, the SRT plans to offer two options:

Negotiate lease agreements with the SRT to continue using the land; or

Face legal action, including formal eviction, should an agreement not be reached.

“To mitigate the impact on affected residents, the SRT is willing to offer leasing options under fair and clearly defined criteria. This approach aims to minimise hardship and provide a constructive resolution,” said Weeris.

Political backlash mounts as ‘Blue faction’ challenges Interior’s move

The Interior Ministry’s operation has stirred political tension, particularly from the so-called “Blue faction,” which has long opposed the “Red faction” now steering the Ministry. The backlash began swiftly, with legal teams mobilised to scrutinise the case.

Chaichanok Chidchob, Secretary-General of the Bhumjaithai Party and son of Newin Chidchob, the political heavyweight known as the “Principal of Lower Isaan,” publicly addressed the issue. He downplayed the potential impact on his family’s interests:

“If it turns out I’ve broken the law and must pay a fine of 500,000 baht per year, we can easily afford it. Our family's holdings in the disputed 5,000-rai plot are minimal,” he said. “So, does this affect our business? Hardly. And if we have to return the land or reconfigure the facilities, it’s manageable.”

However, he shifted focus to the local villagers:

“What about the common folk—over 4,000 rai are occupied by local Buri Ram residents. How will they cope if everything is revoked like this? That’s why I’m speaking out. The money isn’t the issue; it’s the broader injustice we need to talk about. Just wait—truth will come to light,” he declared.

Buri Ram United figure joins debate over political motives

On August 3, Karuna Chidchob, Vice President of Buri Ram United Football Club, added fuel to the political fire by sharing an article titled "Khao Kradong: Political lesson or persecution?" She captioned the post:“Let the truth be told, Brother Auan.”

"Auan" is the nickname of Phumtham Wechayachai.

Records show that the Chidchob family and associated entities hold roughly 12 plots totalling more than 288 rai within the Khao Kradong area. These holdings appear under both personal and corporate names, with several leased to other legal entities. At least four companies currently lease or hold interests in the land that can be traced back to members of the Chidchob family.

The Khao Kradong land controversy has now entered the formal investigation phase, with two oversight bodies initiating parallel inquiries:

Department of Special Investigation (DSI)

The DSI has launched a full-scale investigation into the long-standing land dispute in Khao Kradong. Investigators are working in coordination with four key agencies: SRT, the Department of Lands, the Buri Ram Provincial Land Office, and the Damrongtham Centre in Buriram. Each agency has been given 15 days to submit relevant documents and information relating to land title holdings in the disputed area.

The investigation aims to uncover the true nature of land occupation and determine whether any parties may have violated the Anti-Money Laundering Act 1999. Officials suspect that certain individuals may have used land title deeds for commercial transactions or to obtain financial gain, which could constitute offences related to the misuse of natural resources and environmental violations.

National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC)

A separate petition has been submitted to the NACC by well-known Buri Ram lawyer Phattarapong Supakson, calling for an ethics probe into two senior figures in the Bhumjaithai Party: Chaichanok Chidchob, MP for Buriram’s Constituency 2 and party secretary-general, and Anutin Charnvirakul, party leader, list MP, and former Interior Minister. The complaint relates to their potential involvement in the Khao Kradong land controversy.

Together, these investigations mark the first steps in a long-overdue reckoning—one that seeks to return this national asset, misappropriated for private gain for decades, to rightful public ownership. After more than a century of legal disputes, the machinery of justice is finally in motion.