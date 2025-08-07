Buri Ram people vow to fight order to reclaim their land at Khao Kradong

Many Buri Ram residents and business operators rallied on Thursday, vowing to resist the Interior Ministry’s order to reclaim their land at Khao Kradong. They claimed to have lawfully held the land with land deeds.

The rally, held at the Chang International Circuit, was led by Tanaisiri Chanwittayarom, managing director of Chang International Circuit; Pramoochai Nopsuwanwong, an officer of the Buri Ram United Football Association; and Chanin Kaenhiran, a lawyer representing the affected people.

Representatives of local residents and businesses, who hold land deeds for approximately 5,000 rai, participated in the rally. The Interior Ministry has ordered this land to be returned to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).