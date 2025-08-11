5,000-rai Khao Kradong land dispute intensifies as SRT cites ownership





Questions have since been raised: if the SRT truly held ownership from 1919 as claimed, why did it need to file for Sor Kor 1 — a right intended by law for private citizens — and why could it not clearly specify the exact date of acquisition under the cited royal decree?

Under the law, state agencies acquire land ownership only through expropriation or purchase, with a map attached to the royal decree precisely defining the boundaries, and the decree must be published in the Royal Gazette — all three elements being required.

In the Khao Kradong case, the SRT has so far been unable to present all three elements to the investigative committee under Section 61 of the Land Code in order to obtain a ruling to revoke local residents’ land title documents.