Skytrax names the world’s top 10 airports for 2026, with Singapore in first place

SUNDAY, MARCH 22, 2026

Singapore Changi Airport reclaimed the No. 1 spot as Skytrax released its latest global ranking, with major Asian hubs leading the field, and Thailand’s airports also showing improved positions.

  • Singapore Changi Airport was named the World's Best Airport for 2026 by Skytrax, marking the 14th time it has received the top title.
  • The top three airports are Singapore Changi, followed by Incheon International Airport (Seoul) in second place and Tokyo International Airport (Haneda) in third.
  • The rankings are based on a global passenger survey conducted in 2025–2026, evaluating service quality and overall experience at over 500 airports.
  • Hamad International Airport in Doha, a frequent past winner and the 2025 runner-up, withdrew from the 2026 awards to prioritize safety amid regional conflict.

Most recently, Skytrax, a leading global aviation consultancy, announced the results of the “World’s Best Airport 2026” at the 2026 World Airport Awards.

Skytrax also announced the list of the world’s top 100 airports for 2026, drawn from more than 500 airports worldwide.

Skytrax’s ranking is based on a global passenger survey conducted in 2025–2026, covering service quality, convenience and the overall airport experience.

This year, Singapore Changi Airport ranked No. 1 and won the World’s Best Airport 2026 title.

Meanwhile, Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, formally announced in March 2026 that it was withdrawing from international rankings and awards events, including the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2026, in order to prioritise safety amid the conflict in the Middle East.

Singapore Changi Airport’s latest success in taking the World’s Best Airport 2026 title from Skytrax once again reinforced its leadership, marking the 14th time it has claimed the top spot. It also won the World’s Best Airport Dining award and the World’s Best Airport Immigration Service award.

Skytrax names the world’s top 10 airports for 2026, with Singapore in first place

Changi Airport was also named the best airport in Asia and the best airport in the 60–70 million passenger category, with strengths including its integrated travel hub, cleanliness, seamless passenger experience and attractive leisure spaces such as Jewel Changi Airport.

The 10 best airports in the world in 2026 are as follows:

  1. Singapore Changi Airport (Singapore), unchanged from No. 1 last year.
  2. Incheon International Airport (Seoul, South Korea), up from No. 4 last year.
  3. Tokyo International Airport (Haneda) (Tokyo, Japan), unchanged from No. 3 last year.
  4. Hong Kong International Airport, up from No. 6 last year.
  5. Narita International Airport (Tokyo, Japan), unchanged from No. 5 last year.
  6. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (Paris, France), up from No. 7 last year.
  7. Rome Fiumicino Airport (Rome, Italy), up from No. 8 last year.
  8. Istanbul Airport (Turkey), up from No. 14 last year.
  9. Munich Airport (Munich, Germany), unchanged from No. 9 last year.
  10. Vancouver International Airport (Canada), up from No. 13 last year.

Skytrax names the world’s top 10 airports for 2026, with Singapore in first place

For Thailand, Suvarnabhumi Airport moved up to 36th in the world, improving from 39th last year, reflecting continued progress in service standards and infrastructure.

At the same time, Don Mueang Airport, one of the key airports handling Bangkok’s passenger volume, was ranked seventh in the world in the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline Terminals category, showing an improvement from the previous year.

As for Hamad International Airport in Qatar, its withdrawal from international rankings and awards events was due to its decision to prioritise the safety of passengers and staff amid unrest in the region. However, the airport had previously won Skytrax’s World’s Best Airport title several times, including in 2021, 2022 and 2024, and it was ranked No. 2 in 2025.

Click to view the full details of Skytrax’s “World’s Best Airports 2026” ranking, covering more than 100 airports in total.

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy