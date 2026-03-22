Skytrax names the world’s top 10 airports for 2026, with Singapore in first place

Most recently, Skytrax, a leading global aviation consultancy, announced the results of the “World’s Best Airport 2026” at the 2026 World Airport Awards.
Skytrax also announced the list of the world’s top 100 airports for 2026, drawn from more than 500 airports worldwide.
Skytrax’s ranking is based on a global passenger survey conducted in 2025–2026, covering service quality, convenience and the overall airport experience.
This year, Singapore Changi Airport ranked No. 1 and won the World’s Best Airport 2026 title.
Meanwhile, Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, formally announced in March 2026 that it was withdrawing from international rankings and awards events, including the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2026, in order to prioritise safety amid the conflict in the Middle East.
Singapore Changi Airport’s latest success in taking the World’s Best Airport 2026 title from Skytrax once again reinforced its leadership, marking the 14th time it has claimed the top spot. It also won the World’s Best Airport Dining award and the World’s Best Airport Immigration Service award.
Changi Airport was also named the best airport in Asia and the best airport in the 60–70 million passenger category, with strengths including its integrated travel hub, cleanliness, seamless passenger experience and attractive leisure spaces such as Jewel Changi Airport.
The 10 best airports in the world in 2026 are as follows:
For Thailand, Suvarnabhumi Airport moved up to 36th in the world, improving from 39th last year, reflecting continued progress in service standards and infrastructure.
At the same time, Don Mueang Airport, one of the key airports handling Bangkok’s passenger volume, was ranked seventh in the world in the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline Terminals category, showing an improvement from the previous year.
As for Hamad International Airport in Qatar, its withdrawal from international rankings and awards events was due to its decision to prioritise the safety of passengers and staff amid unrest in the region. However, the airport had previously won Skytrax’s World’s Best Airport title several times, including in 2021, 2022 and 2024, and it was ranked No. 2 in 2025.
Click to view the full details of Skytrax’s “World’s Best Airports 2026” ranking, covering more than 100 airports in total.