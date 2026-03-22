Skytrax names the world’s top 10 airports for 2026, with Singapore in first place

Most recently, Skytrax, a leading global aviation consultancy, announced the results of the “World’s Best Airport 2026” at the 2026 World Airport Awards.

Skytrax also announced the list of the world’s top 100 airports for 2026, drawn from more than 500 airports worldwide.

Skytrax’s ranking is based on a global passenger survey conducted in 2025–2026, covering service quality, convenience and the overall airport experience.

This year, Singapore Changi Airport ranked No. 1 and won the World’s Best Airport 2026 title.

Meanwhile, Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, formally announced in March 2026 that it was withdrawing from international rankings and awards events, including the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2026, in order to prioritise safety amid the conflict in the Middle East.

Singapore Changi Airport’s latest success in taking the World’s Best Airport 2026 title from Skytrax once again reinforced its leadership, marking the 14th time it has claimed the top spot. It also won the World’s Best Airport Dining award and the World’s Best Airport Immigration Service award.