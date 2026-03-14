Six fault lines push Thai health system closer to crisis

Thailand’s healthcare system is facing six major pressures that are beginning to affect services, with some hospitals now at risk of having to reduce the number of beds they operate.

Hospitals in many areas are struggling with financial losses, forcing them to cut costs by limiting staff numbers and potentially reducing bed capacity. Medical personnel are also facing heavier workloads, raising concerns over service standards and patient safety. Patients, meanwhile, may find it harder to access treatment and could increasingly have to rely on referral systems to nearby hospitals, while treatment options may be confined to what can be reimbursed under existing benefit packages.

Prof Dr Somsak Tiamkao, a neurologist and director of Srinagarind Hospital at the Faculty of Medicine, Khon Kaen University, said the problems in Thailand’s health system were now approaching a critical point. He said the current situation was becoming increasingly visible to patients, as reflected in efforts to keep treatment workloads from rising further so that the amount paid by health funds per RW would remain sufficient throughout the year.

At the same time, the number of patients and the burden of illness continue to increase, while hospitals are trying to reduce spending through measures such as cutting recruitment and reducing the number of beds in service. He said these policies would directly affect patients’ access to care, while service providers would also be hit.