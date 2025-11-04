Bangkok's 3-point anti-dust plan: Green List restricts trucks

Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), disclosed information after an inspection of black-smoke-emitting vehicles at the Sathu Pradit Bus Depot and the Songthaew (pickup truck taxi) Station on Route 1261 in Yannawa District on November 3, 2025.
He stated that as of November, Bangkok has entered its "Dust Season." The main contributors to the PM2.5 problem are three key factors: stagnant weather conditions, diesel vehicle emissions, and biomass burning both within and surrounding the Bangkok area.
The BMA, in collaboration with the Pollution Control Department, the Traffic Police, and the Department of Land Transport, has upgraded the standard for vehicle emission control.
Initial inspection results show 21 vehicles out of 900 checked failed to meet the standard. Notably, two songthaew vehicles were found to have an opacity exceeding 30%.
Legal action and fines under the Land Transport Act were enforced, and these vehicles must be repaired immediately to join the Green List system.
The Green List is a vehicle registration system established by the BMA as a measure to control PM2.5 air pollution, specifically from large vehicles.
Following the successful prohibition of trucks on the inner ring road last year, the BMA is expanding this measure across all 50 districts this year.
Vehicles with good emission standards, such as EVs or those meeting Euro 5-6 standards, will be automatically included in the Green List.
For 4-wheel private vehicles, the BMA is introducing the "Green List Plus" on a voluntary cooperation basis.
Shift in Inspection Model: Checking at the Source to Alleviate Traffic
To prevent traffic congestion, the BMA is changing its black smoke checkpoint strategy to inspecting at the source, such as bus depots, ports, industrial factories, and construction sites.
Construction Sites: All vehicles entering BMA construction sites must be on the Green List. Non-compliance may lead to a construction or operation ban.
Chadchart noted that while burning within the BMA area is well-controlled, the main issue stems from adjacent provinces, particularly Nakhon Nayok, where over 5,000 rai (approximately 800 hectares) of burning was detected.
This is largely due to labour and economic constraints faced by farmers in managing rice straw. Therefore, solving the problem requires integrated efforts from multiple sectors, including the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Pollution Control Department, the Ministry of Transport, and the BMA.
Pornprom Vikitsreth, Advisor to the BMA Governor, added that a proposal has been made to reduce the repair time for vehicles found with black smoke from 30 days to just 3 days.
Failure to comply will result in a red tag, "Absolutely Prohibited from Use," to ensure rapid resolution.
The Governor also proposed that the BMA be granted the authority to act as a Land Transport Official to directly inspect public vehicles (yellow license plates) with black smoke issues.
The peak of the dust problem is anticipated to occur around January 2026, though orange-level dust is possible this week (November 6–8, 2025).
The public can track real-time dust levels via the Air BKK application (for Bangkok) and Air4Thai (nationwide).
The public is encouraged to participate in the Green List Plus project (for diesel vehicle owners) and report black smoke vehicles via the Traffy Fondue application for the BMA to follow up with relevant agencies.