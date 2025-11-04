Bangkok's 3-point anti-dust plan: Green List restricts trucks

Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), disclosed information after an inspection of black-smoke-emitting vehicles at the Sathu Pradit Bus Depot and the Songthaew (pickup truck taxi) Station on Route 1261 in Yannawa District on November 3, 2025.

He stated that as of November, Bangkok has entered its "Dust Season." The main contributors to the PM2.5 problem are three key factors: stagnant weather conditions, diesel vehicle emissions, and biomass burning both within and surrounding the Bangkok area.

Stricter Black Smoke Control: From 30% to 20% Opacity

The BMA, in collaboration with the Pollution Control Department, the Traffic Police, and the Department of Land Transport, has upgraded the standard for vehicle emission control.

New Standard: The permissible smoke opacity has been tightened, reduced from the previous 30% to just 20%.

Implementation: The new standard took effect on November 1, 2025.

Expected Impact: This new measure is anticipated to improve air quality by up to 24%.

Initial inspection results show 21 vehicles out of 900 checked failed to meet the standard. Notably, two songthaew vehicles were found to have an opacity exceeding 30%.

Legal action and fines under the Land Transport Act were enforced, and these vehicles must be repaired immediately to join the Green List system.

The Green List is a vehicle registration system established by the BMA as a measure to control PM2.5 air pollution, specifically from large vehicles.