China warns of countermeasures over US Section 301 probe of 60 economies

In a statement issued on Monday (March 16), China’s Ministry of Commerce said the move gravely disrupts the international economic and trade order.

It added that China had already lodged representations with the US side during continuing bilateral economic and trade consultations in Paris, France.

The ministry said the latest probe, announced by the United States on March 12 local time, came only one day after another Section 301 investigation was launched over the so-called “overcapacity” issue.

Urging the United States to change course at once, the ministry said Washington should work with China, follow the principle of mutual respect and equal consultation, and resolve the matter through dialogue and consultation.