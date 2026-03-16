Cooperative Promotion Department pushes central hub to curb unfair pricing

The Director-General of the Cooperative Promotion Department said the idea of creating a “central buying hub” for aromatic coconuts to solve the problem of falling produce prices was a good policy and one he agreed with, because most cooperatives still lacked expertise in marketing and had to rely on the private sector or professionals to help, while cooperatives were ready to take on the role of collecting produce and supplying it to the central buying hub.

“Cooperatives are only good at producing agricultural goods. They focus on the upstream side and are not strong on the downstream side of marketing. Setting up their own buying depot is also very costly, so it is better for cooperatives to do what they are good at. Besides collecting produce and linking cooperative networks together, value-added processing is another way to solve the problem of falling prices, and in the past, the Cooperative Promotion Department has devoted budget support to help many coconut-growing cooperatives purchase marketing equipment.

For example, at Prasan Kasikit Agricultural Cooperative Ltd. in Ban Phaeo, Samut Sakhon, the department purchased a temperature-controlled storage unit for coconut blossom sap in fiscal year 2024, so that sap from coconut flowers can be stored for longer before being processed into coconut sugar, coconut syrup and other products,” Niran said.

Somkiat Praphrutkit, or “Uncle Piak” of Wat Phleng, chairman of Wat Phleng Agricultural Cooperative Ltd. in Ko San Phra Subdistrict, Wat Phleng District, Ratchaburi, whose members mainly earn their income from growing aromatic coconuts, said he agreed with the idea of creating a central buying hub to absorb output.

If the government succeeded, it would help ensure fair prices for farmers, because coconut prices today are entirely set by buyers.

“Coconut prices are set by the buyers, who decide what the price will be each day. Today, for example, deliveries are at 5 baht per nut. The cooperative acts as the intermediary between members and the buyer. If a member harvests on a particular day, that member notifies the cooperative. The cooperative then informs the buyer, after which the buyer sends in its team to cut the coconuts and grade them itself. The income is transferred to the cooperative and then forwarded to the orchard owner-member, to prevent the problem of delayed payment between the buyer and members, which has happened before.”

Somkiat continued that the cooperative currently sends an average of 20,000-30,000 coconuts a day to buyers at an average of 5-6 baht per nut, selecting only fruit of the size the market requires. Lower-grade coconuts are then processed into bottled coconut water for sale. There are no Chinese buyers here, only Thai ones. Most Chinese buyers are based around Damnoen. Asked whether that still had an impact, he said it did, because Chinese buyers determine the price and Thai buyers follow the Chinese price. Whatever price the Chinese buyers offer, Thai buyers offer the same. As for the cooperative’s income, the buyers pay an operating fee of 40 satang per nut without deducting it from members’ income, and that money is used to manage the cooperative,” the chairman of the Wat Phleng cooperative said.

Chamrun Niltao, chairman of Ban Rang Si Mok Agricultural Cooperative Ltd. in Damnoen Saduak District, Ratchaburi, said he agreed with the government’s idea of creating a central buying hub to absorb coconut output, but it would require a huge budget investment, so he was not sure whether it could actually be done.

At the same time, the market issue also remained unclear, because almost all produce today is exported to China and around the world through Chinese buyers.

“In Damnoen Saduak, there are more than 230 Chinese buyers at present. Buyers are buying mixed grades at 4 baht per nut. If you sell only the produce, it will not be worthwhile, because coconut production costs are 5-6 baht per nut. However, most coconut growers in Damnoen have their own trucks, so the buyers also pay transport costs and the wages of workers who harvest the coconuts. When everything is included, growers receive 7-8 baht per nut. It has to be accepted that most cooperative members today still depend on Chinese buyers, because they have been trading with them for 10-20 years already,” the chairman of Ban Rang Si Mok Agricultural Cooperative said in closing.